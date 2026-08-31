UP Weather: Prayagraj, Varanasi On Heavy Rain Alert; IMD Issues Warning For Other Districts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh expects rain as new western disturbance activates.

Heavy rain, lightning warnings issued for eastern UP districts.

Wet spell persists until September 5, reducing state temperatures.

The monsoon remains active over Uttar Pradesh, bringing another spell of rain across several parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance is becoming active from Monday, August 31, increasing the possibility of showers and thunderstorms in several districts.

The weather department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, while thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in many areas. Prayagraj and Varanasi are among the districts where residents can expect significant rainfall on Monday.

The IMD has issued warnings for 16 districts for heavy rain, while around 50 districts may receive light to moderate showers. Lightning has also been flagged as a risk in several parts of the state.

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Orange Alert For Five UP Districts

Very heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at several places in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Chandauli and Sonbhadra on Monday. The five districts have been placed under an orange alert by the weather department.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly and Rampur, where heavy rain is expected at several locations.

Showers Likely Across Several Parts Of State

The state capital Lucknow, along with Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh and Ghazipur, may receive rain at many places on Monday.

The IMD has also forecast showers at some locations in Gonda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia, Mau, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kanpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

Noida, Ghaziabad May Remain Dry

Light rain or drizzle is possible at one or two places in Rampur, Badaun, Sambhal, Moradabad, Amroha, Bijnor and Saharanpur. In contrast, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and nearby districts could see predominantly dry weather on Monday.

However, recent rainfall has already brought down temperatures in these areas, which could make conditions relatively pleasant despite the lack of significant rain.

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Rain To Continue In UP Till Sept 5

The IMD's Lucknow centre has forecast that the wet spell will continue across Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. While isolated areas of western Uttar Pradesh could receive rain, most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heavier showers.

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain at some locations during this period. The current weather pattern is expected to persist until September 5.

Meanwhile, continued rainfall is likely to bring down maximum temperatures by around 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, offering some relief from warmer conditions across parts of the state.