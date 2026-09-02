UP Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In 28 Districts From Agra To Prayagraj As Monsoon Remains Active

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Widespread rain and thunderstorms predicted for Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall warnings issued for 28 districts like Agra.

Low-pressure system drives continued monsoon activity for days.

Monsoon strengthens eastward; temperatures may temporarily dip.

The monsoon remains active across Uttar Pradesh, keeping rain in the forecast across large parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and rain in most areas on Wednesday, September 2, with a warning of heavy rainfall in 28 districts.

The alert stretches from Agra to Prayagraj and includes districts where thunderstorms and lightning are also expected. Several other parts of the state are likely to receive rain, although the intensity will vary from one region to another.

According to the weather department, the continuing spell of rain is linked to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall on Wednesday, with very heavy rain possible at some locations.

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28 Districts Under Alert

The heavy rain warning covers Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Rae Bareli, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Thunderstorms and lightning have also been forecast in these districts. Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Unnao, Pratapgarh and Sant Ravidas Nagar are also under a rain alert, with rainfall expected at most places.

The forecast comes as the state continues to experience the effects of an active monsoon system, with rainfall expected to persist over the coming days.

More Districts Likely To Receive Rain

Several districts in western Uttar Pradesh are also expected to see widespread rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. These include Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Budaun, Bareilly, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Hapur, Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli and Baghpat.

Rain is also expected at many places in Farrukhabad, Lucknow, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Sonbhadra. Meanwhile, scattered showers are likely in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia and Ghazipur.

The remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh may see light rain or drizzle at one or two places. No warning has been issued for these areas.

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Rain Likely To Continue In Coming Days

The western parts of Uttar Pradesh could continue to receive rain at isolated places until September 5, with heavy rainfall possible in some areas. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rain is expected at some places during this period.

The monsoon is expected to regain strength in Purvanchal from September 6, while its impact is likely to weaken over western Uttar Pradesh. The changing rainfall pattern could also bring a temporary dip in temperatures.

The maximum temperature across the state is expected to fall by around 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours because of the rain. A rise of a similar magnitude could follow afterwards.