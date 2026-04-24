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HomeCitiesUP Heatwave: IMD Issues Alert For 40 Districts, Rain Likely To Bring Relief Soon

UP Heatwave: IMD Issues Alert For 40 Districts, Rain Likely To Bring Relief Soon

The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for around 40 districts and cautioned that conditions will worsen over the next 48 hours. Nights are also expected to remain unusually warm in parts of western UP.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh endures severe heatwave, temperatures soaring above normal.
  • IMD warns of intensifying heatwave for next 48 hours.
  • Western disturbance brings potential relief from April 26 onwards.
  • Authorities advise precautions against rising heat-related health risks.

Uttar Pradesh is reeling under an intense spell of heatwave, with soaring temperatures severely disrupting daily life across the state. From Lucknow to Agra, Mathura, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, most districts are witnessing temperatures well above normal, turning vast stretches into what feels like a furnace.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the heat is likely to intensify further over the next 48 hours, prolonging discomfort for residents already grappling with scorching conditions.

Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Dozens of Districts

According to the IMD, weather conditions will remain dry across the state on April 24, offering no immediate respite. Heatwave warnings have been issued for around 40 districts, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi, among others.

Additionally, districts such as Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Moradabad and Badaun are expected to experience unusually warm nights, compounding the impact of the daytime heat.

The relentless sunshine has pushed temperatures sharply higher for April, with several regions already recording extreme highs.

Relief in Sight as Western Disturbance Approaches

While April 25 is also expected to remain unbearably hot, a shift in weather patterns is anticipated from April 26 as a fresh western disturbance becomes active over the region.

From April 27 onwards, cloud cover is likely to increase, with chances of light rainfall in isolated areas. By April 28, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, which could bring some much-needed relief from the prolonged heatwave.

Temperatures Set to Climb Before Cooling Down

Over the next two to three days, maximum temperatures across Uttar Pradesh may rise by 2-3°C before witnessing a similar drop later. Minimum temperatures are also expected to increase by 2-3°C, followed by a decline of up to 4°C.

In the past 24 hours, Banda recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.8°C. Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Varanasi and Agra also saw the mercury cross the 43°C mark, underlining the severity of the ongoing heat spell.

Advisory Issued as Heat Risks Rise

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions, particularly children and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. The health department has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out unless necessary, and minimise outdoor exposure during peak hours between noon and 4 pm.

Wearing light cotton clothing and keeping the head covered can help reduce the risk of dehydration and heatstroke, officials said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather situation in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing an intense heatwave with temperatures well above normal across most districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the heat is likely to intensify further.

Which districts in Uttar Pradesh are under heatwave warnings?

Around 40 districts, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, have heatwave warnings. Some districts will also experience unusually warm nights.

When is the heatwave expected to end in Uttar Pradesh?

A western disturbance is expected to bring some relief starting April 26. From April 27, cloud cover and chances of light rainfall are forecast, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected by April 28.

What precautions should people take during the heatwave?

Residents, especially children and the elderly, should stay hydrated, avoid going out during peak hours (noon to 4 pm), and minimize outdoor exposure. Wearing light cotton clothes and covering the head is advised.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Heatwave UP News Up Weather News
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