An 11th-grade student from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, identified as Ahana, passed away three days ago at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Soon after the tragic news broke, claims by her family linking her death to excessive junk food consumption spread rapidly on social media, sparking concern, confusion, and widespread debate.

Was Her Death Caused By Eating Junk Food?

In short, no. Medical authorities have firmly stated that Ahana did not die due to eating junk or fast food.

According to official sources at AIIMS Delhi, Ahana was battling multiple serious health conditions when she was admitted to the hospital. These underlying illnesses, not her diet, ultimately led to her death.

NDTV reported that Ahana was admitted to AIIMS on December 19 and was treated by a medical team led by Dr. Sunil Chumber. By the time she reached the hospital, she was already suffering from typhoid. The infection had progressed to a dangerous stage, causing perforation in her intestines. Doctors explained that surgery is typically not possible in such cases until the typhoid infection is first brought under control.

Sources also revealed that Ahana had symptoms consistent with tuberculosis (TB). Due to these overlapping illnesses and complications, she passed away on December 21. There is no medical evidence to support claims that junk food or processed food caused her death.

What Do Doctors Say About The Cause Of Death?

To better understand the circumstances, NDTV spoke with Ahana’s relative, Sajid Khan. He said doctors at AIIMS informed the family that the immediate cause of death was cardiac arrest.

According to Sajid Khan, Ahana had received comprehensive care at AIIMS, underwent all necessary medical tests, and was showing signs of recovery. "She was doing better," he said, adding that her death came suddenly and unexpectedly.

He also emphasised that the family has no complaints about the treatment. "We are fully satisfied with the care provided by AIIMS and its doctors," he stated.

The Family’s Account Of The Student’s Health History

While doctors did not link Ahana’s death to her diet, her family shared their own perspective on her long-term health struggles.

Sajid Khan said Ahana had consumed junk and processed food regularly since childhood and had faced various health issues over the years. "Recently, she had intestinal problems, but we don’t know exactly how or why they occurred," he said. "We believe her intestines became rigid due to eating fast and junk food."

He explained that on the night of December 3, Ahana underwent intestinal surgery at a private hospital in Moradabad. According to the family, her intestines were stuck together, and nearly six litres of what they referred to as "float" was removed. She spent seven to eight days in the ICU before being discharged and was later admitted to a hospital in Amroha for two days for nursing care.

In medical terms, "float" often refers to stools that float in water, which can be caused by gas, poor absorption of nutrients, infections, or certain health conditions. It can also be normal in some individuals and is not, by itself, a cause of death.

Why She Was Taken To AIIMS

Sajid Khan said that after consulting doctors again, the family was advised to seek advanced treatment in Delhi. Ahana was taken to AIIMS on December 19.

He recalled that she responded well to treatment and had shown significant improvement by the evening. However, complications developed later, and she died on the night of December 21.

When asked directly whether any doctor had ever stated, verbally or in writing, that junk food caused Ahana’s death, Sajid Khan said no.

He acknowledged that the belief linking her death to junk food is his personal opinion, based on her eating habits over the past five to six years and her dislike for home-cooked meals. Medical professionals, however, did not support this conclusion.

In other words, the claims circulating on social media and in some reports are not backed by scientific evidence or medical statements.

Can Eating Fast Food Cause Death? Doctors Dismiss Claims

Medical experts have categorically rejected the idea that fast food can directly cause death in the way being claimed online.

Dr. Piyush Ranjan, Vice Chairman of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology, and Pancreatico-Biliary Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, clarified that eating fast food does not directly lead to intestinal rupture.

He explained that intestinal perforation is most commonly caused by obstruction. While excessive consumption of fast or highly processed food can slow digestion and, in some cases, increase the risk of intestinal blockage, it does not directly cause the intestines to burst.

Dr. Ranjan added that long-term consumption of junk food can contribute to malnutrition, liver-related issues, obesity, and digestive problems such as gas, diarrhoea, acid reflux, and GERD. However, linking it as a direct cause of death, especially in complex medical cases, is misleading and incorrect.

