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English NewsCitiesSwine Flu Cases Rise In UP, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh Tests Positive

Swine Flu Cases Rise In UP, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh Tests Positive

The number of flu cases reported in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 685 over the past few days. Most of these cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 08:13 AM (IST)

Amid a rise in swine flu cases in Uttar Pradesh, state Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh also tested positive for the infection on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with swine flu after undergoing tests at the Microbiology Department of King George's Medical University (KGMU).

The number of flu cases reported in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 685 over the past few days. Most of these cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad. Amid the increase in cases, a state minister has also contracted the infection.

Minister Had Been Running Fever For Several Days

According to information, Minister Jaiveer Singh had been suffering from fever for the past few days. He was in Firozabad some time ago but could not undergo tests there.

After reaching Lucknow, he underwent tests for malaria and other infections. The tests showed that he was positive for Influenza H1N1.

Jaiveer Singh has now gone into quarantine on the advice of doctors and is following the necessary protocols.

UP Records 685 Cases

According to the Health Department, the number of swine flu cases in Uttar Pradesh stood at 551 on August 29. In just a few days, the figure rose to 685 on September 1, an increase of 134 cases.

More than half of the total cases have been reported from three NCR districts — Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad — indicating a rapid rise in flu cases in these areas. According to the Health Department, there has so far been no official confirmation of any death due to swine flu in the state.

The department has directed officials to conduct death audits of suspected cases. Officials said no audit report related to any suspected death has been received so far.

The cause of death will be clear only after the reports are received and it is determined whether the person died due to swine flu or another reason.

Government Issues Alert

Amid the rising number of swine flu cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has already issued an alert. Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak had reviewed the situation with officials.

Hospitals have been directed to set up fever OPDs and fever desks and ensure adequate availability of beds. They have also been asked to ensure the availability of essential medicines and other arrangements required for treating patients.

The government is also using social media to spread awareness and urge people to remain cautious.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
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Swine Flu UP News Jaiveer Singh
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