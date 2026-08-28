UP Reports First Swine Flu Death Of Season As 50-Year-Old Woman Dies In Lucknow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Health department investigates diagnosis, traces contacts, advises family.

Lucknow has reported its first swine flu death of the season after a 50-year-old woman from Indiranagar died while undergoing treatment at Balrampur Hospital on Thursday.

The woman had developed cold, fever and breathing difficulties a few days before her death. Her family initially took her to a private hospital, where doctors advised a swine flu test after assessing her symptoms.

A private pathology laboratory confirmed the infection in a report dated August 24. Doctors subsequently advised the family to take her to a higher medical centre. She was admitted to Balrampur Hospital on August 25.

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Woman’s Swine Flu Report Revealed After Death

According to the details available, the woman’s breathing difficulties continued to worsen after she was admitted. As her condition became critical, doctors placed her on oxygen support and life-saving equipment.

She died at around 2:30 pm on Thursday. It was only after her death that the family showed doctors the swine flu-positive report on a mobile phone.

The report prompted concern among hospital authorities. As a precautionary measure, samples were collected from patients admitted near the woman and sent for testing.

Samples Of 17 Doctors And Staff Sent To KGMU

Samples from 17 doctors and healthcare workers involved in the woman’s treatment, along with some patients, have been sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for testing.

Doctors and staff members who treated the woman have also been advised to remain in isolation as a precaution.

The development has prompted the health department to begin gathering further information about the case and assessing the possibility of exposure among people who may have come into contact with the woman.

Health Department To Verify Swine Flu Diagnosis

Chief Medical Officer Dr NB Singh said officials were trying to establish which test was used to confirm the woman’s swine flu infection.

According to Singh, an ELISA test report is required for confirmation of the infection. The health department is now collecting details related to the diagnosis and the woman’s treatment.

Officials will also trace people who came into contact with the woman. The health department team will seek information about places she visited in recent days and identify people she may have interacted with.

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Family Members Advised To Stay In Isolation

Other members of the woman’s family have been advised to remain in isolation for the time being. The health department has also provided them with necessary medicines and asked them to take precautions.

Officials have advised family members and others who may have been in contact with the woman to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms such as cold, fever, cough or breathing difficulties.

The health department is continuing to monitor the situation as testing and contact-tracing efforts proceed.

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