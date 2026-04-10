UP SIR Final Voter List 2026 Released: How To Check Your Name Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP's final voter list 2026 released by ECI.

Special Intensive Revision updated electoral roll.

Citizens verify names via ECI portal now.

District-wise PDF voter lists are downloadable.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 10 released the Uttar Pradesh SIR final voter list 2026, enabling millions of voters across the state to access the updated electoral roll ahead of the upcoming elections.

The release marks the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, aimed at updating and refining voter records. Citizens can now verify their names and details through the official voter services portal, voters.eci.gov.in.

Final Roll Published After Statewide Revision Exercise

The updated electoral roll reflects changes made during the SIR process, including the addition of new voters, the correction of existing entries, and the removal of duplicate or ineligible names.

Officials said the revision was carried out to ensure a more accurate and reliable voter database before elections.

How to Check Your Name in UP Voter List 2026

Voters can verify their details using multiple methods on the ECI portal:

1. Using EPIC (Voter ID) Number:

Visit the electoral search portal

Enter your EPIC number

Fill in the captcha and search

2. Using Mobile Number:

Enter your registered mobile number

Verify using OTP

3. Using Personal Details:

Provide name, father’s name, date of birth, district and state

Enter captcha and submit

Download District-Wise Voter List PDF

Citizens can also download the full voter list in PDF format:

Select Uttar Pradesh on the ECI portal

Choose district and assembly constituency

Click on “SIR Final Roll 2026”

Download and save the file for reference