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HomeCitiesUP SIR Final Voter List 2026 Released: How To Check Your Name Online

UP SIR Final Voter List 2026 Released: How To Check Your Name Online

UP SIR Final Voter List 2026 ECI: Citizens can check their names online via voters.eci.gov.in using EPIC number, mobile number, or personal details. The district- and constituency-wise voter list PDF is also available for download.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP's final voter list 2026 released by ECI.
  • Special Intensive Revision updated electoral roll.
  • Citizens verify names via ECI portal now.
  • District-wise PDF voter lists are downloadable.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 10 released the Uttar Pradesh SIR final voter list 2026, enabling millions of voters across the state to access the updated electoral roll ahead of the upcoming elections.

The release marks the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, aimed at updating and refining voter records. Citizens can now verify their names and details through the official voter services portal, voters.eci.gov.in.

Final Roll Published After Statewide Revision Exercise

The updated electoral roll reflects changes made during the SIR process, including the addition of new voters, the correction of existing entries, and the removal of duplicate or ineligible names.

Officials said the revision was carried out to ensure a more accurate and reliable voter database before elections.

How to Check Your Name in UP Voter List 2026

Voters can verify their details using multiple methods on the ECI portal:

1. Using EPIC (Voter ID) Number:

  • Visit the electoral search portal
  • Enter your EPIC number
  • Fill in the captcha and search

2. Using Mobile Number:

  • Enter your registered mobile number
  • Verify using OTP

3. Using Personal Details:

  • Provide name, father’s name, date of birth, district and state
  • Enter captcha and submit
  • Download District-Wise Voter List PDF

Citizens can also download the full voter list in PDF format:

  • Select Uttar Pradesh on the ECI portal
  • Choose district and assembly constituency
  • Click on “SIR Final Roll 2026”
  • Download and save the file for reference

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Uttar Pradesh SIR final voter list 2026 released?

The Election Commission of India released the Uttar Pradesh SIR final voter list 2026 on April 10. This release concludes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

How can I check if my name is on the UP voter list 2026?

You can check your name on the ECI portal by using your EPIC number, registered mobile number (with OTP verification), or by entering your personal details like name and date of birth.

Where can I download the full Uttar Pradesh voter list?

You can download the district-wise voter list in PDF format from the ECI portal. Select Uttar Pradesh, your district, and assembly constituency to access the SIR Final Roll 2026.

What changes were made during the SIR exercise for the UP voter list?

The SIR exercise aimed to update voter records by adding new voters, correcting existing entries, and removing duplicate or ineligible names to ensure accuracy.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP SIR UP SIR 2026 Up Sir Final List
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