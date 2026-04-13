6 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Collides With Truck In UP’s Hapur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bus carrying wedding guests collided with a truck.

Six people died, seven injured in Uttar Pradesh accident.

Rescue operations completed, traffic restored to normal.

Investigation is underway to determine accident cause.

At least six people lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries after a bus collided with a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding, crashed into the truck. The circumstances under which the accident occrred are currently under investigation.

Police teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident and initiated rescue and relief operations, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | 6 dead and several injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road in Hapur. Police teams present on the spot.



(Source: Police Media Cell) pic.twitter.com/vYx0cJv3C1 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Police Statement and Rescue Efforts

Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh confirmed the details of the incident, stating, "A bus carrying passengers, who were returning from a wedding procession, collided with a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road. Police teams immediately reached the spot and investigated and began relief work. Victims were sent to the hospital, out of which, 6 died on the spot and 7 injured people are undergoing treatments."

"The truck has been removed from the spot and the traffic situation is now normal. The family members of the victims have arrived and legal proceedings are underway. There were a total of 12 people on the bus. One of them remains unidentified and was possibly the driver," he told ANI.

Casualties and Ongoing Treatment

According to officials, the bus had 12 occupants at the time of the crash. Six individuals died at the scene, while the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed that seven people are currently undergoing medical care.

One of the victims has not yet been identified, and officials believe the individual may have been the driver of the bus.

Authorities have since cleared the damaged vehicles from the road, restoring normal traffic flow in the area. Police have begun legal proceedings and are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.