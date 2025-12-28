'UP Police Now A Symbol Of Fear For Criminals', Says Yogi; Shares Vision For ‘Smart Policing’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh has undergone a major transformation in law and order over the last eight-and-a-half years, emerging as a global role model in policing. He was addressing senior police officers on the concluding day of the two-day state-level conference' Police Manthan' at the Police Headquarters.

The chief minister said the change in perception about Uttar Pradesh is based on ground-level experience rather than claims, adding that policing in the state has shifted from a reactive approach to a proactive and predictive one. He credited reforms undertaken since 2017 in recruitment, training, infrastructure, cyber security, forensics and the Police Commissionerate system for the turnaround.

UP Has Facilities To Train 60,000 Constables

Highlighting capacity building, CM Yogi said the state now has facilities to train more than 60,000 constables, compared to limited infrastructure earlier. He also pointed to the establishment of cyber police stations in all 75 districts, 12 forensic science laboratories and a dedicated Forensic University as key institutional reforms.

“UP Police has instilled fear among criminals and earned respect among citizens,” he said.

Earlier, Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna thanked the chief minister for his guidance, saying his presence reflected the government’s commitment to addressing policing challenges. He said the Zero Tolerance policy and a citizen-first approach have been central to reforms since 2017.

ADG (Crime) S K Bhagat presented initiatives to strengthen grassroots policing. The CM launched the Yaksh App, an AI and Big Data-based digital beat book designed to map crimes, criminals and sensitive locations. ADG Padmaja Chauhan spoke on Mission Shakti Centres, Family Dispute Resolution Clinics and awareness campaigns, while ADG Ashok Mutha Jain highlighted the Bahu-Beti Sammelan initiative.

DG (Lucknow Zone) Sujit Pandey introduced the Smart SHO Dashboard aimed at faster grievance redressal and improved crime and traffic monitoring, while DG (Cyber Crime) Binod Kumar Singh discussed capacity building in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the role of cyber help desks.

The conference concluded with a closing address by the DGP, with officials describing it as a significant step towards technology-driven and citizen-centric policing in Uttar Pradesh.