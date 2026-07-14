Four Of Family Killed After Motorcycle Hits Divider On Delhi-Lucknow Highway In UP's Hapur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four family members died in a Hapur motorcycle crash.

Motorcycle lost control, hitting divider, killing three children.

Father died later; mother survived with serious injuries.

Four members of a family, including three children, were killed and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway (NH-9) in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ashok (45), his son Anuj (14), and daughters Meenakshi (8) and Radhika (4). Ashok's wife, Rinki (42), survived the crash and is undergoing treatment. Doctors said her condition is currently stable.

Crash After Motorcycle Loses Control

According to police, Ashok, a mason working in Noida and a resident of Hasanpur village in Shahjahanpur district, was travelling to Noida with his wife and three children when the accident occurred near the Bachhlauta flyover in the Babugarh police station area.

Police said the motorcycle suddenly went out of control and rammed into the divider. The impact threw all five occupants onto the road. Four-year-old Radhika died at the spot, while the remaining family members sustained critical injuries.

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Local residents alerted the police, who reached the scene and rushed the injured to Devnandini Hospital for treatment.

Three Die During Treatment

Ashok later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Owing to the critical condition of Rinki, Anuj and Meenakshi, doctors referred them to a medical college in Meerut for advanced treatment.

However, despite efforts by doctors, Anuj and Meenakshi also died during treatment, taking the death toll to four.

Police shifted the damaged motorcycle from the highway to ensure smooth movement of traffic and informed the victims' relatives about the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination after inquest proceedings. Police said further legal action will be taken after receiving a complaint from the family.

The accident has left the family devastated and triggered mourning in their native Hasanpur village in Shahjahanpur district.

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