Chole-Bhature Date With Lover Turns Violent: UP Woman Publicly Beaten Up By Brother — Video

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:37 PM (IST)

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a girl was publicly assaulted by her own brother after she was spotted eating chole-bhature with her alleged boyfriend. The dramatic altercation, which was caught on video, has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from viewers.

According to reports, the girl had gone to a local eatery with her boyfriend when her brother, accompanied by a group of friends, arrived at the scene on a motorcycle. Upon seeing his sister with a boy, the brother reportedly lost his temper and a violent scuffle ensued between him and the girl's companion.

Man Punched, Dragged Sister

The viral video shows the brother raining punches and kicks on the boy while the girl tries to intervene. In the chaos, she too is assaulted, her brother is seen grabbing her by the hair, slamming her to the ground, and dragging her away in front of stunned onlookers.

Several people nearby attempt to stop the fight and calm the situation, but the video has already sparked outrage. While some users on social media criticised the violent behaviour, others mocked the situation, questioning why such extreme reactions were triggered over something as trivial as eating out.

Comment threads have been filled with sarcasm and concern alike from jokes about the boyfriend not informing his 'saala', to more serious calls for better societal understanding and communication within families.

Police have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. The condition of the girl and the extent of her injuries remain unclear.

 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Hathras UP News UP Shocking Video Chole Bhature Fight
