BJP MP's Sister Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Says Father-In-Law Tried To Film Her While Bathing

BJP MP's Sister Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Says Father-In-Law Tried To Film Her While Bathing

Reena Singh, the complainant, has accused her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, of attacking her.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
The sister of BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, has lodged a police complaint against her in-laws, alleging assault and threats to her life in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Reena Singh, the complainant, has accused her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, of attacking her. She alleged that while she was bathing on Sunday afternoon, her father-in-law and brother-in-law attempted to secretly film her through a bathroom window.

When she raised objections, Singh claimed she was verbally abused and then physically assaulted. In her statement, she alleged that her father-in-law brandished a licensed rifle, threatened to shoot her, and struck her with a stick.

She further accused her brother-in-law, Rajesh, of attacking her with a knife, causing an injury to her hand, while Girish allegedly hit her with an iron rod.

Police said they are looking into the complaint, and further investigation is underway.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Crime UP News BJP MP Mukesh Rajput BJP MP Mukesh Rajput Sisiter
