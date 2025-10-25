Uttar Pradesh Minister for Women Welfare and Child Development, Baby Rani Maurya, narrowly escaped a major accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway late Friday night after her vehicle was struck by a truck that lost control in Firozabad district.

The incident occurred near the 56th kilometre mark of the expressway when the minister was en route to Lucknow following a series of official events in Hathras district.

According to officials, traffic from both directions had been diverted to a single lane at the time, creating heavy movement along the stretch.

Truck Loses Control After Tyre Burst

A truck travelling ahead of Maurya’s convoy reportedly suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the minister’s car. However, the swift reflexes of her driver averted a potentially devastating collision.

Although her vehicle sustained extensive damage, Maurya emerged completely unharmed.

Watch: Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya's car collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near milepost 56. The vehicle was damaged while she was travelling from Hathras to Lucknow. The minister escaped unharmed



Police personnel quickly arrived at the scene and seized the truck involved in the accident. Following the incident, Baby Rani Maurya continued her journey to Lucknow in another vehicle provided by the administration.

Minister Orders Safety Review On Expressway

Soon after reaching Lucknow, the minister urged authorities to take immediate and strict measures to enhance road safety on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.



She stressed the importance of proactive monitoring and timely intervention to prevent future accidents. An internal review of current safety protocols is expected in response to the incident.

Fatal Bike-Truck Collision In Varanasi

In a separate road tragedy earlier this week, three people were killed in a bike-truck collision near Tengra Mod under Ramnagar police station limits in Varanasi on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Atul Anjan, the accident took place around 12:30 p.m. “A tragic incident was reported from Tengra Mod under Ramnagar Police Station, in which three people lost their lives. It was a motorcycle accident involving a truck. I, along with officials from the local police station, immediately inspected the accident site. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for further legal procedures,” Anjan told ANI.

Authorities are now increasing patrols and reviewing enforcement measures across major expressways in Uttar Pradesh following the recent spate of traffic incidents.