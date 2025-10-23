Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP: Man With 7 Kids Gives 'Triple Talaq' To Wife After Selling Her Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh

UP: Man With 7 Kids Gives 'Triple Talaq' To Wife After Selling Her Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Bhadohi (UP): A man allegedly sold his wife's jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, encashed her insurance policy, assaulted her with the help of his brothers, and then pronounced 'triple talaq' to drive her out of his house, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim, Nazish (38), a mother of seven minor children, lodged a complaint at the Gopiganj police station in Bhadohi against her husband, Chiraguddin, and her brothers-in-law, Mainuddin, Shahabuddin and Nizamuddin.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Gopiganj SHO Shailesh Kumar Rai said that in her complaint, Nazish alleged that her husband sold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh given to her at the time of her marriage and also encashed her insurance policy of Rs 2.7 lakh, which her father had purchased.

She also alleged that on the night of October 21, a dispute on the same issue led to a violent attack by her husband and his brothers, who thrashed her severely.

When she refused to leave the house along with her seven children, Chiraguddin allegedly uttered 'talaq' three times, declared the marriage over, and threw her out, warning her that she would be killed if she returned, the SHO said, quoting the complainant.

Nazish reached the police station with her children on Wednesday and filed the complaint.

When a police team raided the accused's residence in Alinagar, it found that all four suspects had fled.

"Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused,” the officer said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
