A case has been registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district against a woman’s husband and seven others, including her mother-in-law, for allegedly causing the death of her two unborn children by assaulting her over dowry demands. Police shared the details on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, the FIR was filed based on a complaint by Aradhana Shukla (29) during a public hearing on Saturday. The accused include her husband Abhinesh Shukla, mother-in-law Geeta Devi, and brother-in-law Pradeep Shukla. The case has been lodged at Gopiganj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Harassment Over Rs 10 Lakh Dowry Demand

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said that Aradhana, a resident of Gudaripur, married Abhinesh Shukla of Bhanu Pur Siyerha village on May 21, 2022. Despite receiving substantial dowry at the time of marriage, her in-laws allegedly began demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh and subjected her to continuous harassment when the demand was not met.

Assault During Pregnancy

Police said that when Aradhana was eight months pregnant, her husband allegedly kicked her in the stomach multiple times over the dowry demand. As her condition worsened, she was sent to her maternal home and admitted to a hospital, where she lost her unborn child.

According to Tyagi, the accused later resumed living with her in Delhi after intervention by relatives. However, the harassment allegedly continued.

Second Assault And Miscarriage

In July 2025, Aradhana became pregnant again. On September 20, 2025, she was allegedly assaulted once more over the same ₹10 lakh demand, during which her husband again kicked her in the stomach.

The next day, despite her worsening condition, she was reportedly taken to Bhadohi on a motorcycle. Later that evening, at Gyanpur Road railway station, she was allegedly beaten again and abandoned, with threats that she would be burned alive if she returned without the money.

Her parents later admitted her to a hospital, where she lost her second unborn child as well.

Case Registered, Accused Absconding

Police said the woman had earlier approached the Mahila Thana and Gopiganj police station in January this year, but no action was taken at the time. Following her recent complaint, an FIR has now been registered.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the accused.