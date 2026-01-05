Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Man Beaten To Death By Business Partner Over Financial Dispute In Firozabad; 1 Held

UP Man Beaten To Death By Business Partner Over Financial Dispute In Firozabad; 1 Held

A 50-year-old transport businessman from Agra, was fatally beaten by his business partner, Gajendra Singh, and associates due to a financial dispute. Police are investigating the incident based on a family complaint.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 12:24 PM (IST)

Firozabad (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his business partner and associates following a financial dispute here, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ravishankar Prasad said the deceased, Balmukund Dubey, was a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Agra. He ran a transport business in partnership with one of the accused, Gajendra Singh.

On Sunday, Dubey arrived at the All India Transport Company premises in Kakrau Kothi under the Uttar police station area to unload goods from a truck. During the unloading, Singh reached there with a few associates and an argument broke out between the two partners, Prasad said.

"The verbal altercation soon escalated, and Singh, along with his associates, allegedly attacked Dubey and assaulted him brutally, leaving him critically injured," the officer said.

Dubey, who fell unconscious due to the assault, was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident was triggered by a dispute over money, Prasad said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dubey's family members, a case has been registered against Singh and his associates, the officer said, adding that one accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Published at : 05 Jan 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Firozabad UTTAR PRADESH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
World
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
International News: Trump Threatens Tariff Hike, India Stands Firm on Oil Imports
Tamil Nadu News: Injured Leopard Spotted in Nilgiris Tea Gardens, Forest Team Scrambles for Rescue
UP News: Midnight Power Theft Drive as DM and SP Lead Surprise Inspections in Sambhal
UP News: Drunk Driving, Fatal Road Mishaps and Bulldozer Action Highlight Rising Lawlessness
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget