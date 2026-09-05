Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MP challenged legality, citing mosque's pre-1911 existence.

An "illegal" mosque located inside the Saharanpur District Magistrate's office complex was demolished on Saturday after a court upheld an earlier order directing its removal, with heavy security deployed at the Collectorate amid opposition from political leaders.

Bulldozers began removing the structure early in the morning after the District Judge's court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the mosque committee and upheld the City Magistrate's order.

Administrative officials, including the SDM and City Magistrate, were present at the site during the demolition. The Collectorate premises were secured with a heavy police deployment, including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, and all gates to the complex were closed as a precaution.

Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh said the City Magistrate's court had found the mosque to have been "illegally constructed on government land" and that the appeal against the order had been dismissed.

SP MP Iqra Hasan Alleges House Arrest

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan alleged that she was placed under house arrest at her Kairana residence before she could travel to Saharanpur to meet officials over the Collectorate mosque issue.

Hasan said a large police force was deployed outside her residence overnight and prevented her from leaving. She questioned whether an elected representative could be stopped from meeting officials over an issue concerning people in her constituency.

"In a democracy, public representatives are elected to raise the voice of the people. That voice cannot be suppressed by stopping me," she stated in a post on X.

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Mayawati Urges UP Government To Halt Demolitions

BSP chief Mayawati also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's demolition of alleged illegal mosques across the state and urged it to stop the exercise.

In a post on X, she said the government was declaring mosques illegal and demolishing them "in great haste", and called for alternative measures to resolve such disputes.

Mayawati said a constitutional and secular government was responsible for respecting followers of all religions and protecting their religious sites. She also said authorities should consider the importance of mosques in Islamic religious practice.

The BSP chief separately expressed concern over the demolition of houses belonging to accused persons, saying families should not be collectively punished or rendered homeless without following legal procedures.

She called for "rule of law through law" and urged the government and judiciary to pay attention to the issue while appealing for communal harmony.

Congress MP Imran Masood Opposes Bulldozer Action

Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the demolition and claimed that the mosque had existed since before 1911. He alleged that ownership of the property remained registered in the names of Wahid Khan and Yaqub Khan.

"Our people stayed awake all night long. We kept making continuous efforts to contact the officials. Despite providing all the information, the mosque was not merely demolished; the Constitution was torn to shreds there," Masood said.

He further alleged that the Waqf Board had not been made a party to the proceedings and said the matter would be challenged through legal means.

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Demolition Order Dates Back To July

The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 declared the mosque illegal and ordered its demolition. It also imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore on the occupants in connection with alleged illegal encroachment and misuse of government land.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Tyagi, former provincial coordinator of Bajrang Dal, who alleged that the mosque had been constructed illegally inside the DM office complex, a sensitive government premises housing confidential administrative operations.

The complaint also alleged that the premises were being used for commercial activities apart from religious purposes. It was claimed that a post office was operating from the site and that some rooms were rented to outsiders, with the mosque committee allegedly collecting monthly rent.

The administration cited security and confidentiality concerns related to the alleged encroachment and use of the government premises.

Security Tightened Across District

The DIG said additional forces had been deployed in the district amid ongoing festivals and the demolition.

He said five additional companies of PAC and RAF had been deployed at strategic points and hotspots to maintain law and order.

Authorities were also monitoring social media to prevent rumours and had taken preventive measures in sensitive areas, Singh said, adding that the demolition was being carried out in accordance with legal procedures.

The demolition was expected to be completed within one to two hours, according to the DIG.

(With inputs from ANI)