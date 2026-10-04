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English NewsCitiesUP Hotels, Restaurants Must Disclose Cooking Oil Used, FSDA Issues New Food Safety Rules

UP Hotels, Restaurants Must Disclose Cooking Oil Used, FSDA Issues New Food Safety Rules

Restaurants and shops will not be allowed to use prohibited colours to make food appear more attractive. The use of chemicals and liquid nitrogen in food will also be prohibited.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

Hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other food establishments across Uttar Pradesh will now have to inform customers about the type of cooking oil being used to prepare food. They will also have to provide details of the edible oil used in dishes on their menus.

The establishments will also be required to pay special attention to kitchen hygiene and cleanliness. The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has issued a set of new directives for food businesses across the state.

Food establishments will also have to display a Food Safety Connect QR code so that customers can easily lodge complaints if required. Records of such complaints will have to be maintained.

According to the new FSDA directives, businesses holding a central food licence or those operating more than 10 hotels will be required to maintain a menu card. The menu must identify vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and provide information about the colours, sweeteners and allergenic ingredients used in the food.

Restaurants and shops will not be allowed to use prohibited colours to make food appear more attractive. The use of chemicals and liquid nitrogen in food will also be prohibited.

Food establishments must prominently display their FSSAI licence along with the Food Safety Connect QR code, allowing customers to easily register complaints related to food quality and safety.

Temperature Records For Refrigerators, Deep Freezers

The FSDA has also issued guidelines for the storage of food items at hotels and other establishments.

Food must be maintained at the appropriate temperature while being transported, stored and handled. Establishments will have to maintain records of how long each food item was stored and at what temperature.

Frozen food must be stored at -18°C, while chilled food must be kept below 5°C. Cooked food must be reheated at 74°C for at least four minutes before being served again.

Kitchen Must Have Proper Ventilation, Lighting

Hotel kitchens must have adequate space along with proper ventilation and lighting. Windows and doors must have mesh screens to prevent insects from entering, while adequate drainage facilities must also be provided.

The safety and hygiene of employees involved in food preparation and serving must also be ensured. Cooks will be required to wear hair nets, gloves and aprons.

Employees suffering from infectious or skin-related diseases will have to be kept away from food preparation and serving duties.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News UP Hotels FSDA Rules
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