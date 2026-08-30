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English NewsCitiesUP Man Allegedly Throws Acid On Ex-Fiancée, Sister After Marriage Called Off Over Drug Addiction

UP Man Allegedly Throws Acid On Ex-Fiancée, Sister After Marriage Called Off Over Drug Addiction

A man allegedly attacked his former fiancée and her sister with acid in Hapur after their marriage was called off over his alleged drug addiction. He was caught and handed to police.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man attacked ex-fiancée and her sister with acid.
  • Marriage called off over man's alleged drug addiction.
  • Both women sustained serious injuries, requiring hospitalization.

A man allegedly threw acid on his former fiancée and her sister after their marriage alliance was called off, leaving both women seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

Marriage Called Off Over Alleged Drug Addiction

The accused, identified as Harsh Bhati, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hapur, was caught by the victims’ family members while allegedly trying to flee and handed over to the police.

According to the victims’ father, his daughter’s marriage had been fixed with Bhati, but the family later called off the alliance after learning that he was allegedly addicted to drugs.

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Man Allegedly Attacked Former Fiancée With Acid

In their complaint, the family alleged that Bhati arrived at the young woman’s house on Saturday night carrying acid. When the door was opened, he allegedly threw acid at his former fiancée.

Her sister tried to intervene, following which Bhati allegedly threw acid at her as well.

Family Members Catch Accused While Fleeing

Hearing the women’s screams, family members caught Bhati while he was attempting to escape, police said. Personnel from the Simbhawali police station reached the spot and took him into custody.

The two sisters were admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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Circle Officer Rahul Yadav said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victims’ family, and the accused is being questioned.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the acid attack incident?

The attack occurred after the accused's marriage alliance with one of the victims was called off. The family had canceled the wedding due to his alleged drug addiction.

Who is the alleged attacker in this case?

The alleged attacker has been identified as Harsh Bhati, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hapur. He was the former fiancé of one of the victims.

What is the condition of the victims?

Both the former fiancée and her sister sustained serious injuries from the acid attack. They have been admitted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Drug Addiction UP Crime UP Man Throws Acid
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