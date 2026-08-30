UP Man Allegedly Throws Acid On Ex-Fiancée, Sister After Marriage Called Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man attacked ex-fiancée and her sister with acid.

Marriage called off over man's alleged drug addiction.

Both women sustained serious injuries, requiring hospitalization.

A man allegedly threw acid on his former fiancée and her sister after their marriage alliance was called off, leaving both women seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

Marriage Called Off Over Alleged Drug Addiction

The accused, identified as Harsh Bhati, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hapur, was caught by the victims’ family members while allegedly trying to flee and handed over to the police.

According to the victims’ father, his daughter’s marriage had been fixed with Bhati, but the family later called off the alliance after learning that he was allegedly addicted to drugs.

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Man Allegedly Attacked Former Fiancée With Acid

In their complaint, the family alleged that Bhati arrived at the young woman’s house on Saturday night carrying acid. When the door was opened, he allegedly threw acid at his former fiancée.

Her sister tried to intervene, following which Bhati allegedly threw acid at her as well.

Family Members Catch Accused While Fleeing

Hearing the women’s screams, family members caught Bhati while he was attempting to escape, police said. Personnel from the Simbhawali police station reached the spot and took him into custody.

The two sisters were admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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Circle Officer Rahul Yadav said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victims’ family, and the accused is being questioned.