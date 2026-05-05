UP Govt To Open Two New Sports Colleges In Saharanpur, Fatehpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Colleges in Saharanpur, Fatehpur to open in 2026-27.

The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared the launch of two new sports colleges in Saharanpur and Fatehpur, with the academic session scheduled to begin in 2026–27.

Long-Delayed Projects Revived

Both projects had faced long delays. The Fatehpur Sports College was approved in January 2011 and construction began later that year, with an initial completion deadline of July 2018. The Saharanpur project, planned in 2011 with a 2013 deadline, also remained incomplete for years due to stalled progress. The UP government has now completed the pending work and moved to operationalise both institutions.

With their opening, the number of sports colleges in the state will rise to five. Existing institutions include Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College, and Major Dhyan Chand Sports College. Another sports college is currently under construction in Ballia.

What Will New Colleges Offer? Admissions at the new colleges will begin from Class 9, with 80 seats each. The Fatehpur college will offer athletics, hockey, handball and wrestling, while the Saharanpur college will include athletics, hockey, judo, boxing and weightlifting—marking the first introduction of weightlifting at a state-run sports college.

Applicants must be residents of Uttar Pradesh, and selections will be based on merit through a formal process.

Officials said the expansion is aimed at improving access to sports training, particularly for students from smaller towns, by reducing the need to relocate to major cities.