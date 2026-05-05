Each new sports college will offer 80 seats, with admissions starting from Class 9.
UP Govt To Open Two New Sports Colleges In Saharanpur, Fatehpur
UP govt to open sports colleges in Saharanpur, Fatehpur from 2026–27 after long delays. Each will have 80 seats with admissions from Class 9. Total state sports colleges to rise to five.
- Colleges in Saharanpur, Fatehpur to open in 2026-27.
The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared the launch of two new sports colleges in Saharanpur and Fatehpur, with the academic session scheduled to begin in 2026–27.
Long-Delayed Projects Revived
Both projects had faced long delays. The Fatehpur Sports College was approved in January 2011 and construction began later that year, with an initial completion deadline of July 2018. The Saharanpur project, planned in 2011 with a 2013 deadline, also remained incomplete for years due to stalled progress. The UP government has now completed the pending work and moved to operationalise both institutions.
With their opening, the number of sports colleges in the state will rise to five. Existing institutions include Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College, and Major Dhyan Chand Sports College. Another sports college is currently under construction in Ballia.
Applicants must be residents of Uttar Pradesh, and selections will be based on merit through a formal process.
Officials said the expansion is aimed at improving access to sports training, particularly for students from smaller towns, by reducing the need to relocate to major cities.