UP Govt Hospital Doctor Seen Dancing With Fiancée Inside Duty Room; Video Goes Viral

A doctor employed at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has gone viral after a video showed him dancing inside a duty room with a woman, in a move that has stunned many and landed him under scrutiny.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, features the doctor, identified as Afqar Siddique, dancing along with a woman, who is believed to be his fiancée, The Free Press Journal reported.

In the clip, the couple is seen joyfully dancing to the popular Bollywood track “Dum Dum Mast Hai…” from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.

He is seen sporting a white vest paired with black track pants as he grooves in what appears to be a hospital duty room. The couple is seen grooving to the song, while someone records them.

कहा जा रहा है कि डॉक्टर अफकार सिद्दीकी सगाई की खुशी में डांस कर रहे हैं और साथ में डांस करने वाली उनकी मंगेतर है। pic.twitter.com/q7FWRs7xdV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 21, 2025

The footage was reportedly shot on the floor above the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kandhla, where Siddique has been a long-time staff member.

Official Notice Issed, Investigation Underway

Following the viral spread of the video, the chief medical officer (CMO) at the health centre issued a notice to Dr. Siddique, demanding an explanation for his conduct during official hours.

The incident has sparked debate about professionalism and conduct expected from healthcare providers in public service roles.

A detailed investigation into the matter is ongoing, with authorities looking into the circumstances surrounding the video to determine any breach of duty or code of conduct.

In another similar incident, a shocking video surfaced on social media last year in April in which doctors and staff could be seen dancing to drum beats inside a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur.