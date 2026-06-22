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HomeCitiesUP Government Extends Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid to Over 1.03 Lakh Vulnerable Children

UP Government Extends Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid to Over 1.03 Lakh Vulnerable Children

Over 1.03 lakh children in Uttar Pradesh are benefiting from the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, which provides Rs 2,500 monthly aid, education support and rehabilitation for vulnerable children.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP’s Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana aids vulnerable, orphaned children.
  • Beneficiaries receive ₹2,500 monthly for support and education.
  • Over 103,000 children benefit; officers ensure timely support.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government continues to prioritise the welfare and rehabilitation of vulnerable and underprivileged children through the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (General), implemented by the Department of Women Welfare.

The scheme has emerged as a crucial support system for children who have lost one or both parents. It also extends assistance to children rescued from child labour, begging and prostitution, helping them rebuild their lives in a family-based environment and integrate into mainstream society.

Children To Get Rs 2500 Until They Turn 18

Under the initiative, eligible children receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month until they attain the age of 18. The scheme also supports young men and women who have lost one or both parents by providing Rs 2,500 per month between the ages of 18 and 23 to help them pursue undergraduate or diploma-level education.

Currently, 1,03,611 children across Uttar Pradesh are benefiting from the programme. For economically disadvantaged families, the assistance serves as a vital source of financial support while ensuring continuity in education and overall development.

The scheme aims not only to provide monetary assistance but also to empower children to lead self-reliant, secure and dignified lives. The government has placed special emphasis on child protection, rehabilitation and social reintegration, particularly for children rescued from exploitative conditions.

Regular financial support under the scheme is helping ensure that children's education remains uninterrupted. Many beneficiaries are continuing their higher education and moving closer to achieving their aspirations despite adverse circumstances.

The state government remains committed to ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to financial hardship. Through the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, vulnerable children are receiving both protection and opportunities, enabling them to build a better future.

Official Directive

The state government has directed all District Probation Officers to identify eligible beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana on a priority basis and ensure timely delivery of benefits. Officers have been instructed to conduct extensive surveys, verification drives and awareness campaigns at the district level so that no eligible child is left out of the scheme.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (General)?

It is a scheme implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government to prioritize the welfare and rehabilitation of vulnerable and underprivileged children. It supports those who have lost parents or were rescued from exploitation.

How much financial support do beneficiaries receive?

Eligible children receive Rs 2,500 per month until they turn 18. Young adults aged 18-23 pursuing undergraduate or diploma-level education also receive the same amount monthly.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Government UP Yogi Government Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana
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