Ghost Angle In Azamgarh Massacre! New Details Emerge After Man Kills Wife, Priests

Arvind Singh, the accused who allegedly shot his wife and two priests and held his three children hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, was killed in a police encounter. Singh allegedly opened fire at the police while trying to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing late Monday night, as per police.

Before being killed in the encounter, Singh had also allegedly shot his six-year-old son, who later died during treatment. The incident has raised questions about what led Singh to allegedly open fire on the priests who had come to his house to conduct a religious ceremony, as well as his wife and son.

According to his mother, the family had been embroiled in a series of disputes since 2017. She alleged that Singh's wife had been raped by relatives, his brother was murdered and Singh himself was allegedly held captive for several months. She claimed that despite repeatedly seeking justice, the family faced difficulties and Singh subsequently slipped into depression.

What Happened In The Latest Incident?

A shocking incident unfolded on Tuesday evening during a four-day religious ritual and alleged exorcism being conducted at the family's home. Three people were shot dead, allegedly by Arvind Singh himself.

The deceased were identified as Singh's wife Babita and two priests, Mahendra Pathak and Akhilesh Mishra.

Singh had three children -- two daughters, 11-year-old Pari and 11-month-old Shanvi, and a 10-year-old son. After police were informed about the incident, Singh allegedly locked himself inside a room with the children and held them hostage. He also allegedly shot his son, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Singh was subsequently killed in an encounter with the police. His mother and his two daughters are now the surviving members of the immediate family.

Family Faced Disputes Since 2017

Singh's mother, Shamla Devi, recalled a series of incidents that she said had affected the family since 2017.

According to her, a rape case involving Singh's wife Babita was reported in 2017. A case was registered against relatives Manish Singh and Avnish Singh, who were subsequently arrested and later released on bail, according to the family.

The family continued to seek justice, she claimed. Singh's family also alleged that he was kidnapped and kept in Jharkhand for several months. These incidents reportedly led to an ongoing dispute between Singh's family and their relatives.

Arvind's Brother Guddu Was Murdered In 2018

According to Singh's mother, his brother Sunil Singh, also known as Guddu, was murdered in 2018. The incident allegedly took place near a Kali shrine during a Ramayan programme.

The family named relatives Pramod and Vinod in connection with the murder. They were subsequently jailed for some time, according to the family.

Singh's family said Guddu had set up a poultry farm and also worked as a security guard in Pune, where he carried a licensed revolver. The family alleged that some relatives were unhappy with his progress.

Was Arvind Struggling With Mental Distress?

According to his mother, Singh had been under mental distress since 2019 following the alleged rape of his wife, his own alleged kidnapping and the murder of his brother.

During this period, the family was allegedly told by a priest that Singh was suffering from a supposed "spirit possession" and that the spirit of his deceased brother Guddu was troubling him. Following this, religious rituals were being conducted at the house for the past four days.

On Tuesday evening, when Singh returned home, he allegedly asked the priests for their Aadhaar cards. An argument reportedly followed, after which Singh allegedly opened fire with a pistol kept at the house. The weapon reportedly belonged to his brother.

The firing killed his wife and the two priests.

Singh then allegedly locked himself inside a room with his children. Instead of surrendering, he allegedly threatened to kill the children and eventually shot his son.

Later, ATS commandos reportedly broke open the room's door and entered. Singh allegedly opened fire at the police, following which the police retaliated. Singh was shot and later died.