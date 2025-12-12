A blackmail ring operating from inside the surveillance hub of Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal Expressway has sparked a series of firings, arrests, and a full-scale police probe. Investigators say employees exploited CCTV cameras to capture travellers’ private moments and then used the footage to extort money.

Assistant Manager, Traffic Manager Terminated

The fallout deepened on Thursday with the removal of the Traffic Manager assigned to Package-3 of the expressway. His dismissal came soon after Assistant Manager Ashutosh Sarkar was sacked for the “unauthorised leakage of video content” from the Anti-Traffic Management System (ATMS), which oversees speed monitoring and safety alerts.

Following internal checks, the operator, SCIPL Superwave Communication and Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd, terminated four staff members: the Assistant Manager, Traffic Manager Shashank Shekhar, a system technician, and a system engineer. Company officials said their review confirmed that ATMS footage was misused for personal gain.

CCTV Videos Of Couples Pulled Out

The scheme came to light when intimate clips of couples, including newlyweds traveling along the expressway, spread across social media. The videos, sourced from cameras meant to track traffic violations, captured private moments inside cars as they moved along the route.

A complaint submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office alleged that control-room staff zoomed in on live footage, recorded these moments, and then chased down the vehicles. They allegedly threatened occupants with exposure unless they paid the demanded amount, yet some videos still ended up online even after money changed hands.

Early checks of CCTV logs and device data suggest the employees accessed such footage repeatedly for months.

Police Case Registered; Three Arrested

Once the matter reached state authorities, police launched action on their own. A case was filed against four employees, and three, Assistant Manager Ashutosh Sarkar, technician Abhishek Tiwari, and system engineer Pramod Patel, were taken into custody. Traffic Manager Shashank Shekhar, accused of circulating videos on social platforms, remains absconding.

During questioning, Sarkar reportedly admitted that similar recordings had been made “thousands of times” over the past two and a half years, though the clips rarely surfaced publicly before now.

Allegations Deepen Breach Of Privacy

A separate online complaint has intensified the outrage. A whistleblower claimed that women walking near fields along the expressway were also secretly filmed and their videos shared without consent. The operator has denied these particular allegations but has increased surveillance within the control room as the inquiry expands.

Residents living near the expressway say the episode has left them uneasy, turning what was intended to be a cutting-edge safety system into something that now feels intrusive and unregulated.