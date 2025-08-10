Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Couple Invite Neighbour Home, Kill Him With Screwdriver; Family Alleges Loan Dispute, Police Suspect Affair

UP Couple Invite Neighbour Home, Kill Him With Screwdriver; Family Alleges Loan Dispute, Police Suspect Affair

A couple has been taken into custody for allegedly torturing and murdering their neighbour in UP's Sambhal. The victim's family has claimed he was killed for demanding repayment of Rs 7 lakh, while police suspect an extramarital affair.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 08:09 PM (IST)

A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal allegedly tortured and murdered a 45-year-old man at their home, using tools such as a screwdriver and pliers. Police later detained the couple.

While the family of the victim, identified as Anish, claim he was murdered over a loan of Rs 7 lakh, police suspect that an extramarital affair as the reason behind the horrific crime. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing. 

The victim's father, Mustakim, told NDTV that his son was murdered brutally. "They broke his hands and legs, stripped him. They called him to their home and murdered him," he said.

Mustakim further said that Anish's wedding had been finalised and on the day of his murder he had gone to a neighbour's home to ask for the money (Rs 7 lakh) he lent him a few years ago. "They killed my son so brutally that I cannot even describe it," he added.

Anish's family claimed that he managed to escape from the accused couple's house and reach his home despite being critically injured. He then succumbed to his wounds, NDTV reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said police received information about Anish’s death late Saturday night. A murder case has been registered against the couple, Raees Ahmed and Sitara, who remain in custody. 

ASP Srivastava said that it was revealed in the investigation that Raees Ahmed and his wife Sitara had brutally murdered Anish. "During questioning, we found that the victim, Anish, was in a relationship with Sitara. Raees and Sitara plotted Anish's murder, invited him over and then killed him," he said.

It remains unclear what led Sitara to join the murder plot with her husband.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
SAMBHAL UP Police UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Provide Docs To Show ‘Shakun Rani Voted Twice’: Rahul Gandhi Gets Fresh CEO Notice As Voter Denies His Claim
Provide Docs To Show ‘Shakun Rani Voted Twice’: Rahul Gets Fresh Notice As Voter Denies His Claim
India
‘Pakistan Brought To Its Knees’: PM Modi Hails Role Of Make In India, Bengaluru Youth In Op Sindoor Victory
‘Pakistan Brought To Its Knees’: PM Modi Hails Role Of Make In India, Bengaluru Youth In Op Sindoor Victory
India
'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump
'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump
India
'Aapko Phir Mauka Milega': PM Modi's Promise To Naval Chief Tripathi After India-Pak Ceasefire—Report
'Aapko Phir Mauka Milega': PM Modi's Promise To Naval Chief Tripathi After India-Pak Ceasefire—Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget