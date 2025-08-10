A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal allegedly tortured and murdered a 45-year-old man at their home, using tools such as a screwdriver and pliers. Police later detained the couple.

While the family of the victim, identified as Anish, claim he was murdered over a loan of Rs 7 lakh, police suspect that an extramarital affair as the reason behind the horrific crime. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing.

The victim's father, Mustakim, told NDTV that his son was murdered brutally. "They broke his hands and legs, stripped him. They called him to their home and murdered him," he said.

Mustakim further said that Anish's wedding had been finalised and on the day of his murder he had gone to a neighbour's home to ask for the money (Rs 7 lakh) he lent him a few years ago. "They killed my son so brutally that I cannot even describe it," he added.

Anish's family claimed that he managed to escape from the accused couple's house and reach his home despite being critically injured. He then succumbed to his wounds, NDTV reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said police received information about Anish’s death late Saturday night. A murder case has been registered against the couple, Raees Ahmed and Sitara, who remain in custody.

ASP Srivastava said that it was revealed in the investigation that Raees Ahmed and his wife Sitara had brutally murdered Anish. "During questioning, we found that the victim, Anish, was in a relationship with Sitara. Raees and Sitara plotted Anish's murder, invited him over and then killed him," he said.

It remains unclear what led Sitara to join the murder plot with her husband.