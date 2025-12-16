Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Cop Mistakes Brother-Sister For Couple, Advises Not To Roam Without Guardian; Video Goes Viral

A UP policewoman was swiftly transferred after a video surfaced showing her interrogating a teenage girl and her brother at a park, advising the minor not to be in public without a guardian.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district faced swift transfer on Monday after a viral video showed her interrogating a teenage girl and her brother at a temple park, urging the minor not to step out without a "guardian."

The controversy erupted during a women's safety patrol at Sheetla temple park. Manju Singh, SHO of the local mahila thana, spotted the siblings from neighboring Ghazipur along with their cousin. Suspecting something amiss, she demanded the girl's father's phone number, called him to confirm identities, and grilled the brother, who insisted he was family.

Even after verification proved they were siblings, Singh pressed on. The video captures her advising the girl not to roam public spots "without a guardian" and telling the father over the phone not to send his children out "without guardians."

Social media erupted in backlash, slamming the incident as overzealous moral policing disguised as safety measures. Critics highlighted how such actions cross into personal territory.

Mau Superintendent of Police Elamaran G confirmed the SHO's immediate transfer. "We are sensitising and counselling all police personnel regarding their behaviour with the public," he told PTI. 

Additional Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar took swift note, clarifying no offense had occurred but warning against unwarranted advice. "Some policemen tend to assume a 'moral duty' and offer unsolicited suggestions," he said. "Even couples visiting public places cannot be stopped without valid grounds. The police will be sensitised across the district. They should not do any work beyond their jurisdiction. A warning will be issued from my office."

A police source noted the brother is an adult, his sister a minor, and their cousin had joined them from Ghazipur.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Advertisement

Advertisement

