UP CM Yogi Adityanath Resumes 'Janta Darshan' At Residence In Lucknow After Diwali

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resumed his ‘Janta Darshan’ on Monday at his residence in Lucknow, following the Diwali celebrations. During the meeting, CM Yogi interacted with residents from different districts to personally hear their complaints.

He told officials to ensure that every grievance is resolved quickly and efficiently, and that feedback from citizens is collected to assess progress. Around 50 people met the Chief Minister during the session, where he reiterated that public service remains the government’s top priority.

During the 'Janta Darshan,' officials briefed him about encroachments on government property. CM Yogi promptly instructed authorities to inspect the site and remove any illegal occupation.

In another instance, when a citizen sought financial help for medical treatment, he directed hospital officials to prepare an estimate and assured that no treatment would be stalled due to lack of funds, stressing the administration’s commitment to assisting those in need.

Among the visitors was a female folk singer who requested an opportunity to perform at cultural events. The Chief Minister immediately instructed that she be given a platform, adding that the government is actively promoting folk art across districts through various cultural programmes and that local and registered artists should be given preference in participation.

Several visitors also raised issues related to the police and family disputes. The Chief Minister directed officials to review these complaints on priority and ensure swift and satisfactory resolutions.