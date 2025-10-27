Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP CM Yogi Adityanath Resumes 'Janta Darshan' At Residence In Lucknow After Diwali

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Resumes 'Janta Darshan' At Residence In Lucknow After Diwali

Over 50 individuals presented their concerns during the 'Janta Darshan,' where CM Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed that serving the public remains the government’s foremost priority.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resumed his ‘Janta Darshan’ on Monday at his residence in Lucknow, following the Diwali celebrations. During the meeting,  CM Yogi interacted with residents from different districts to personally hear their complaints.

He told officials to ensure that every grievance is resolved quickly and efficiently, and that feedback from citizens is collected to assess progress. Around 50 people met the Chief Minister during the session, where he reiterated that public service remains the government’s top priority.

During the 'Janta Darshan,' officials briefed him about encroachments on government property. CM Yogi promptly instructed authorities to inspect the site and remove any illegal occupation.

In another instance, when a citizen sought financial help for medical treatment, he directed hospital officials to prepare an estimate and assured that no treatment would be stalled due to lack of funds, stressing the administration’s commitment to assisting those in need.

Among the visitors was a female folk singer who requested an opportunity to perform at cultural events. The Chief Minister immediately instructed that she be given a platform, adding that the government is actively promoting folk art across districts through various cultural programmes and that local and registered artists should be given preference in participation.

Several visitors also raised issues related to the police and family disputes. The Chief Minister directed officials to review these complaints on priority and ensure swift and satisfactory resolutions.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Lucknow UTTAR PRADESH Yogi Adityanath
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget