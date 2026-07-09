SP, Congress 'Fond Of Graveyards': Adityanath Accuses Opposition Of Insulting Sanatan Dharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi Adityanath accused SP, Congress of insulting Sanatan traditions.

He claimed they favored graveyards over Hindu temple development.

Opponents disliked Ayodhya Ram Temple and other religious sites.

Adityanath urged rejection of heritage-insulting, development-opposing forces.

Banda (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the SP and the Congress of insulting Sanatan traditions and opposing the development of major Hindu religious sites like the Ayodhya Ram temple, saying they were "fond of graveyards".

Some political parties have made it their "sole objective" to demean Hindu traditions and Sanatan Dharma and don't want India to emerge as a prosperous and developed nation, he said addressing a public gathering here after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of 229 development projects costing Rs 710 crore in Banda and Baberu assembly constituencies and distribution of appointment letters.

Targeting the previous SP government, Adityanath alleged that funds meant for heritage conservation were utilised differently during its tenure.

"The difference is that after the BJP came to power, the money is being spent on the development and beautification of temples. During the Samajwadi Party government, the same funds were spent on building boundary walls of graveyards," he claimed.

The chief minister further alleged that the opposition SP and Congress opposed the development of religious sites because of their political approach.

"They are fond of graveyards, and that is why they oppose the development of the Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimisharanya and Chitrakoot Dham. They also oppose the efforts of public representatives towards the development of these places," he said.

"There are people who insult our heritage. Some have made it the sole purpose of their lives to insult Hindu traditions and Sanatan Dharma. They do not want to see India become prosperous and developed," the chief minister said.

He alleged that such parties were uncomfortable with the development of prominent religious centres across the country.

"They do not like the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They do not like the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. They do not like the magnificent Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur. They do not appreciate the efforts being made for the development and beautification of Chitrakoot, nor do they support the beautification and development of temples," Adityanath said.

His remarks come at a time when the opposition has been targeting the BJP government over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The chief minister asserted that the preservation and promotion of India's heritage had gained momentum under the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, if India's heritage is being preserved, it is because there is a double-engine BJP government," he said.

He said those who insult India's heritage, harbour a negative mindset and oppose development should be rejected outright.

"Looking at the present circumstances and keeping the country's future in mind, we must act with complete commitment and resolve against such forces," the chief minister said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)