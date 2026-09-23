India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesAzamgarh Triple Murder: Man Who Held Children Hostage Killed In UP Police Encounter

Azamgarh Triple Murder: Man Who Held Children Hostage Killed In UP Police Encounter

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Tuesday when Arvind reached his home. His wife, Babita Singh, was performing a religious ceremony at the time.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

A man accused of shooting dead his wife and two priests in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district has been killed in a police encounter after he allegedly held his own children hostage. The accused, identified as Arvind Singh, was shot by police late Tuesday night while he was allegedly trying to escape. He died some time later.

According to reports, Arvind had held his children hostage to prevent police from arresting him and had also shot his son. The injured boy was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Arvind Shot Wife, Two Priests

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Tuesday when Arvind reached his home. His wife, Babita Singh, was performing a religious ceremony at the time. Two priests, 60-year-old Mahendra Pathak and 50-year-old Akhilesh Mishra, had also arrived at the house for the puja.

Arvind reportedly became angry after seeing them and got into an argument with his wife. The dispute escalated, following which he allegedly shot Babita with his licensed firearm. He then opened fire on the two priests as well.

Held Three Children Hostage After Killings

Arvind's three children were also present in the house at the time of the incident. After the shootings, he took all three children into a room and locked the door.

ADG Naveen Arora said police made several attempts to persuade Arvind to come out of the room and release the children. However, he refused to surrender or let the children go.

After around seven hours of continuous negotiations and efforts, police decided to wait until morning. Police personnel remained deployed at the spot throughout the night and maintained a state of alert.

The ADG said that preparations were underway outside when police heard gunshots coming from inside the room. At that point, police had no option but to intervene as three children were inside and had to be rescued.

The police team used stun grenades and tear gas before breaking open the door and entering the room. Arvind allegedly fired four to five rounds at the police team. He was carrying a six-round revolver and had fired all the rounds.

Arvind Shot Son, Used Daughter As Shield

Police personnel fired three to four rounds in retaliation. Arvind's son had already sustained a gunshot wound.

According to the ADG, Arvind was using his elder daughter as a shield while the younger daughter slipped from his hand and fell down.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Encounter Azamgarh Triple Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘My Son Was Suffering’: Sahil Wakode’s Parents Allege Torture, Casteist Abuse At IIT Bombay
‘My Son Was Suffering’: Sahil Wakode’s Parents Allege Torture, Casteist Abuse At IIT-B
Cities
Days After Jamui Case, Tourist Couple Harassed In Odisha; 2 Detained After Video Surfaces
Days After Jamui Case, Tourist Couple Harassed In Odisha; 2 Detained After Video Surfaces
Cities
IIT Bombay Student Death: Crime Branch Scans CCTV Footage, Protests Erupt On Campus
IIT Bombay Student Death: Crime Branch Scans CCTV Footage, Protests Erupt On Campus
Cities
Uproar In J&K Assembly As NC, BJP Clash Over Sheikh Abdullah, Maharaja Hari Singh Holiday
Uproar In J&K Assembly As NC, BJP Clash Over Sheikh Abdullah, Maharaja Hari Singh Holiday
Advertisement

Videos

Jamui Protest: Congress Takes to Streets Across Bihar, Demands Justice for Victims
Big Action: Jamui Case’s Two Main Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, One Shot in Leg
JAMUI CASE: Congress to protest statewide, targets Bihar govt over law and order lapse
JAMUI CASE: ABVP protests against Bihar govt, demands strict action as political row deepens
JAMUI CASE: 3 arrested, SIT probe on; opposition seeks encounter, President’s Rule in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget