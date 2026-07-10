'Unqualified Teachers': Jaipur Girl's Father Levels Fresh Allegations In Suicide Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father alleges unqualified teachers, bullying led to daughter's suicide.

New CCTV footage reportedly shows bullying, teachers' inaction.

Family demands abetment to suicide charges against school staff.

The father of a Class 4 student who allegedly died by suicide at a private school in Jaipur last year has accused the institution of employing "unqualified" teachers and claimed the school had "blind spots" despite charging annual fees of around Rs 2 lakh.

Referring to the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) action against the school, he alleged, "They had hired teachers on contract basis. They hired new teachers who are unqualified. 85% of the teachers who have retained are unqualified too."

"Imagine how that school is functioning. That don't even have B.Ed. degree... CCTV footage shows her being bullied by students even when the class was going on, footage shows students ganging up against her...," an HT report cited him.

Family Cites Fresh CCTV Footage

The family says it has obtained fresh CCTV footage from inside the classroom that supports its allegation that their daughter was repeatedly bullied shortly before her death.

According to the family, the footage shows the girl entering the classroom, greeting a classmate and participating in a dance activity. They allege that she was later bullied by other students.

The parents also claim that teachers failed to intervene despite their daughter showing signs of distress and seeking help.

Family Seeks Stronger Charges

The incident took place on November 1, 2025, when nine-year-old Amaira, a Class 4 student at Jaipur's Neerja Modi School, allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the school building. She was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

The family has alleged that the child had been subjected to bullying at school and that no action was taken by teachers or the school administration despite the issue being raised.

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Speaking to ANI, the girl's father said, "It has been 8 months. CCTV footage has come to light. We demand abetment to suicide case against the class teacher. That section has still not been imposed. Police filed a chargesheet on 2nd July which has section of negligence against the class teacher. Principal and owner of the school have just section of negligence against them. We demand abetment to suicide case."

He also demanded that Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which deals with punishment for cruelty to a child, be invoked against the school's principal and owner.

Calling it "a systemic failure," he said, "We want judicial scrutiny into the case."

CBSE Had Cancelled School's Affiliation

The father also referred to the CBSE's decision to cancel the school's affiliation following inspections, a move that was later temporarily stayed by the Rajasthan High Court.

According to the CBSE, the affiliation was cancelled over several issues, including serious violations of safety norms. The board also said the school's explanation regarding the student's death failed to satisfactorily address the lapses identified during the inquiry.

While the school described the incident as "unfortunate" and said it had "followed all due procedures as per norms," the CBSE panel found that the response "does not match with the factual position observed during inspection" and that the explanations were "general in nature" and failed to address the specific violations recorded during the inquiry.

The board also stated that the incident was preventable and occurred due to a systematic failure.

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