Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUnidentified Persons Pelt Stones At Kashi Mahakal Express In Kanpur, FIR Filed

Unidentified Persons Pelt Stones At Kashi Mahakal Express In Kanpur, FIR Filed

The incident took place around 9 pm, shortly after the Varanasi–Indore train departed Govindpuri station. No injuries were reported.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)

Panic gripped passengers aboard the Kashi Mahakal Express on Sunday night after unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at the train near Bhimsen railway station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The window of a First AC coach was damaged in the attack.

The incident took place around 9 pm, shortly after the Varanasi–Indore train departed Govindpuri station. No injuries were reported, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Bhimsen Station Officer Hemant told PTI that stones hit the First AC coach, shattering one of its windows.

According to preliminary findings, the incident was an act of mischief. There is no evidence of any larger conspiracy so far, Hemant said.

Following the incident, security arrangements in the area were intensified.

A video showing broken glass scattered on the floor of the coach later surfaced on social media. Railway staff promptly cleared the glass shards to ensure passenger safety, an official said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated a probe. Efforts are underway to identify and trace those responsible, the official added. 

Related Video

Breaking News: Opposition to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Parliamentary Tensions

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kashi Mahakal Express Kanpur UTTAR PRADESH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Cities
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
World
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Parliamentary Tensions
Breaking News: Opposition Prepares No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
NEWS FLASH: Opposition Protests Rock UP Assembly as SP–Congress Target Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
NEWS UPDATE: Lok Sabha Disrupted Again as Opposition Protest Forces Adjournment Till Noon
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha Sails to Northeast as PM Interacts with Students in Guwahati
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget