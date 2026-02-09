Unidentified Persons Pelt Stones At Kashi Mahakal Express In Kanpur, FIR Filed

Panic gripped passengers aboard the Kashi Mahakal Express on Sunday night after unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at the train near Bhimsen railway station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The window of a First AC coach was damaged in the attack.

The incident took place around 9 pm, shortly after the Varanasi–Indore train departed Govindpuri station. No injuries were reported, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Bhimsen Station Officer Hemant told PTI that stones hit the First AC coach, shattering one of its windows.

According to preliminary findings, the incident was an act of mischief. There is no evidence of any larger conspiracy so far, Hemant said.

Following the incident, security arrangements in the area were intensified.

A video showing broken glass scattered on the floor of the coach later surfaced on social media. Railway staff promptly cleared the glass shards to ensure passenger safety, an official said.

Stones Pelted at Mahakal Express in Kanpur.



The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated a probe. Efforts are underway to identify and trace those responsible, the official added.