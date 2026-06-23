'Wife Searching For Husband': Udhayanidhi Stalin Attacks Vijay Over Divorce Case

Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a personal attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, shifting the debate from politics to his private life during a sharp response to the latter's remarks in the Assembly.

Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, referred to what he called the "story of a wife searching for her husband in the Chengalpattu court," an apparent reference to the ongoing divorce proceedings involving Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

சட்டப்பேரவையில் ஆளுநர் உரைக்கு பதிலுரை என்ற பெயரில் scripted அவதூறுகளை அள்ளிவீசி acting performance காட்டி இருக்கிறார் முதலமைச்சர்.



பேரவையின் live Camera-வை, சினிமா camera என்று நினைத்துக் கொண்டு அவர் பேச, அதனை எதிர்க்கட்சிகளின் குறுக்கீடுகள் இன்றி single take-இல் shoot செய்ய… pic.twitter.com/54XX1k929L — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) June 23, 2026

Sangeetha had filed a petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court in December 2025, seeking the dissolution of their 27-year marriage. The case remains pending, with the next hearing scheduled for August 7.

Also Read: US To Release $12 Billion Assets; Technical Talks Conclude Successfully

Udhayanidhi Calls Vijay's Comments 'Inappropriate'

Condemning Vijay's comments on farmers' protests, Udhayanidhi said it was inappropriate to suggest that farmers were agitating at the behest of opposition parties. He also criticised the Chief Minister's remarks about narrating a "short story", calling them unbecoming of the dignity of the Assembly.

"Everyone in Tamil Nadu knows the story of the wife searching for her husband in the Chengalpattu court. Therefore, Vijay should stop thinking like an actor and start functioning as the Chief Minister," Stalin remarked.

Earlier in the Assembly, actor-turned-politician Vijay had targeted the DMK, alleging that public money collected in the name of party funds would be recovered under his administration. The remarks drew immediate protests from DMK legislators, with Udhayanidhi raising a point of order and demanding evidence to support the allegations.

However, the Speaker declined to allow interruptions during the Chief Minister's reply to the Governor's address and directed members to let Vijay complete his speech. Despite the ruling, DMK members continued their protests.

Resuming his address, Vijay asserted that, unlike previous DMK governments, the TVK administration would neither engage in corruption nor allow public funds to be misappropriated.

CM Vijay Renews TN's Anti-NEET Stand

The Chief Minister reiterated Tamil Nadu’s longstanding opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), arguing that the examination system disadvantages students and deepens educational inequality.

According to Vijay, recurring controversies surrounding NEET, including allegations of paper leaks and concerns over student stress, have strengthened the state's demand for medical admissions to be based on Class 12 marks rather than a national entrance examination.

Also Read: CM Vijay Renews TN's Anti-NEET Stand, Takes Aim At DMK In Assembly Speech

On language policy, he reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s resistance to what he described as attempts to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states. Vijay defended the state's two-language formula, consisting of Tamil and English, and signalled that his government would continue to oppose any move perceived as undermining linguistic diversity.