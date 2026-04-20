At least 15 people have died in the bus accident. The Deputy Inspector General of Police confirmed around 15 casualties.
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Udhampur Tragedy: Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid As Death Toll Hits 15
The police official said the public transport bus collided with an auto rickshaw, while passengers in the auto survived.
- Bus plunged into gorge; at least 15 dead.
- Public transport bus collided with an auto.
- 33 injured, receiving medical treatment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many people died in the Udhampur bus accident?
What was the cause of the bus accident in Udhampur?
The driver likely lost control of the bus, causing it to veer off the road and collide with an auto rickshaw. The bus was traveling from Ramnagar to Udhampur.
How many people were injured in the accident?
A total of 33 people were injured in the accident. Some of the injured have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.
What kind of support is being provided to the injured?
The administration is prioritizing medical treatment for the injured. They are also prepared to provide specialized treatment, including the potential use of a chopper if needed.
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