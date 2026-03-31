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HomeCitiesTwo Siblings Drown In Swimming Pool In Rajkot; Toddler Dies In Similar Incident In Surat

Two Siblings Drown In Swimming Pool In Rajkot; Toddler Dies In Similar Incident In Surat

Two siblings drowned in a swimming pool in Rajkot. They were playing near the pool when they fell and drowned in it.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

A tragic incident has come to light from Gujarat's Rajkot where two siblings died after drowning in a swimming pool. The incident occurred at the 'Sopan Heights' building in the Raiyadhar area, where the two young children lost their lives while playing.

The deceased have been identified as Dipesh Bhandari, 7, and his sister Dipiksha Bhandari, 5. Both children belonged to a Nepali family, which has led to mourning throughout the family and the area.

According to reports, the children's parents work as cleaners in the same building. At the time of the incident, both children were playing near the swimming pool. While playing, they suddenly fell into the water. Due to the depth of the swimming pool, they could not get out and drowned.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the parents and people from the surrounding area reached the spot and pulled out both children after a lot of effort.

They were immediately taken to the civil hospital with the help of a 108 ambulance, but the doctors declared them dead after examination.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the University Police reached the spot and sent both bodies for post-mortem. The police have registered a case of accidental death in this matter and started further investigation.

Toddler Dies After Drowing In Surat

Another similar incident occurred in Surat, Gujarat, where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after drowning in a bucket of water. The accident happened in Amritnagar, Kadodara town of Palsana taluka.

According to reports, the child’s father had stepped out to a nearby shop. When he returned, the girl was missing. After a brief search, she was found in a bucket of water in the bathroom.

The family rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Both incidents have sparked concern among local residents over child safety and supervision, especially in residential settings. 

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Rajkot GUJARAT NEWS
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