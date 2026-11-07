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English NewsCitiesTwo Phones Of Doctor Who Accused Malayalam Actors Of Assault Reveal Intimate Videos Of Several Women

Two Phones Of Doctor Who Accused Malayalam Actors Of Assault Reveal Intimate Videos Of Several Women

Doctor booked in a rape case is suspected of assaulting other women, with police recovering intimate videos from his phones. He remains absconding as probe continues.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Doctor Johnson Varghese accused of multiple sexual assault recordings.
  • Police found evidence of other victims on Varghese's phones.
  • Actors arrested earlier for allegedly assaulting and robbing doctor.

A doctor booked in a rape case, who had earlier accused Malayalam actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally of assaulting and robbing him, is suspected of having sexually assaulted several other women, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered at the Infopark police station following a complaint by a woman who is a relative of Chandran, officials said.

Police said an examination of two mobile phones belonging to Dr Johnson Varghese revealed videos and photographs showing intimate moments involving several women. Varghese has been absconding since the rape case was registered on Friday.

Investigators are now planning a further probe based on the digital evidence recovered from his phones. Officials said more cases would be registered if any of the women featured in the videos or photographs approach the police with complaints, PTI reported.

Doctor Accused Of Recording Sexual Assault On Phone

In the present case, the complainant alleged that Varghese had sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

According to police, the woman also alleged that Malayalam actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally had lured the doctor to an apartment to get the videos deleted from his phone.

The allegations came days after police arrested Chandran, Perumpally and their friend Vishnu on Thursday following a complaint lodged by the doctor.

According to the doctor's complaint, he was called to a flat at Essen Springdale Apartments in Vyttila on November 2 on the pretext that the aunt of one of the accused was unwell.

However, upon reaching the apartment, he found around 12 people, including the two actors, present there.

The FIR stated that the group allegedly assaulted him and stole his two mobile phones, smartwatch and earphones, collectively valued at around Rs 3.25 lakh.

The 41-year-old doctor further alleged that the group accused him of drugging and raping the aunt of one of the accused and assaulted him multiple times.

Chandran and Perumpally have acted in several Malayalam films.

Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Two Actors, Third Accused

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday dismissed the bail petitions filed by the three arrested persons, including the two actors.

Opposing their bail applications, the public prosecutor told the court that the investigation was at a very early stage and that the accused needed to be interrogated in custody.

The prosecution also informed the court that eight more people had been apprehended and that crucial evidence was yet to be collected. It argued that releasing the arrested persons could affect the investigation.

However, the defence counsel contended that the doctor had himself been booked in a rape case and that false allegations had been levelled against the accused.

Taking into account that the investigation had only just begun, the magistrate dismissed the bail petitions.

Chandran, Perumpally and Vishnu are likely to approach the District Sessions Court soon to seek bail, officials said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dr. Johnson Varghese accused of?

Dr. Johnson Varghese is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and recording it on his phone. Police suspect he may have assaulted several other women based on digital evidence found on his devices.

Why were actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally arrested?

They were arrested following a complaint by Dr. Johnson Varghese, who alleged they assaulted and robbed him. The doctor claims the group accused him of drugging and raping the aunt of one of the accused.

What evidence was found against Dr. Johnson Varghese?

Police found videos and photographs on his two mobile phones showing intimate moments involving several women. Investigators are planning further probes based on this digital evidence.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
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Kerala Malyalam Actor Athulya Chandran Bibin Perumpally
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