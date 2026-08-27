Two Delhi Five-Star Hotels Get FSSAI Notice; 87 Kg Expired Sweets, Cockroaches Found In Kitchen

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to two five-star hotels in Delhi's Aerocity, Andaz Delhi and JW Marriott, following inspections that flagged multiple violations related to food safety, hygiene, storage and licensing.

Officials collected regulatory samples from both hotels during the inspections. Further action will depend on the establishments' compliance and the results of laboratory testing.

The inspections are part of an intensified crackdown on food safety violations. The drive, initially pushed by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has also gained momentum in Karnataka and has recently been taken up by the country's apex food safety regulator, FSSAI.

Andaz Delhi: Expired Sweets, Pest Infestation Found

At Andaz Delhi, food safety officials found nearly 87 kg of expired sweets in the hotel's confectionery section. The items were discarded during the inspection. Expired cake bases and bread packets were also found, with officials reportedly flagging duplicate date markings on expired bread packaging.

The inspection also raised concerns over the separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation.

At the Anayama Kitchen, separate cutting boards for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food were found placed together in the same water container. Officials also found vegetarian burners being used for cooking non-vegetarian food in the Room Dining Kitchen.

Pest-control and hygiene deficiencies were also reported. These included active cockroaches near freezers, houseflies, mosquitoes in the grinding room and spider webs.

Inspectors also found a gutka packet in the bottling plant area. Other issues included inadequate waste disposal, insufficient temperature monitoring, improper allergen segregation and structural and maintenance deficiencies.

The hotel was also found to have shortcomings in supplier verification and the receipt of raw materials. These included inadequate verification of suppliers' FSSAI licences and insufficient tracking of incoming ingredients and their shelf life.

Samples of several food products, including cow ghee, vegetable mayonnaise, coconut milk powder, yellow masoor dal, tomato sauce, orange marmalade and coconut cookies, were collected for laboratory analysis.

JW Marriott Inspection Flags 59 Deficiencies

An inspection of JW Marriott, which lasted around two days, reportedly identified 59 deficiencies, including violations related to licensing and labelling.

Officials found that certain retail and relabelling activities being carried out at the hotel were not covered under its FSSAI licence. Some packaged products carried incorrect FSSAI licence numbers or incomplete manufacturer addresses, while the hotel's licence was not prominently displayed.

Food products including paneer, khoya, chana masala and chilli were also found without the required licence or endorsement available for verification.

The inspection further highlighted several hygiene concerns, including unclean utensils and food-contact surfaces, visible particulate matter in drinking water and inadequate pest-control measures. Cockroaches and fruit flies were also reported.

Inspectors found mouldy apples, rotten tomatoes, uncovered food, damaged storage containers and cut vegetables that were not stored appropriately.