Vijay Receives Bomb Threat Amid Karur Row; Squad Conducts Search At Chennai Residence: VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Actor-politician Vijay faced on Sunday received a bomb threat directed at his Chennai residence. A bomb disposal squad with sniffer dogs was deployed to his Neelankarai home to carry out a comprehensive search, news agency PTI reported.

The incident comes as the toll in the September 27 stampede during Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) rally in Karur rose to 40, with over 60 individuals hospitalised, at least two of whom remain critical.

VIDEO | Chennai: TVK leader Vijay receives bomb threat, squad arrives with sniffer dogs for thorough search at his Neelankarai residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wG8GBMWTtm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2025

Rahul Gandhi Dials MK Stalin To Enquire About Karur Situation

Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take stock of the situation in Karur.

In a post on X, CM Stalin expressed gratitude to the Congress MP for reaching out to him and conveying his concerns over the tragic incident.

"Thank you, my dear brother Thiru. @RahulGandhi, for reaching out to me over the phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in #Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment," Stalin wrote.

Thank you, my dear brother Thiru. @RahulGandhi, for reaching out to me over phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in #Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment.



கரூரில் நடந்துள்ள துயரச்… — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) September 28, 2025

Karur Stampede Matter Reaches High Court Amid Political Fallout

Following the mounting deaths, TVK moved the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench seeking either a CBI probe or an independent inquiry into the stampede. Facing criticism, Vijay announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh to each bereaved family and expressed “profound grief” over the tragedy.

Karur police registered a case under charges including negligence against TVK office-bearers. Forensic experts inspected several spots, including a sewer where bodies were reportedly found. Shops and commercial establishments in Karur remained shut in mourning.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, leading the state-appointed single-member Commission of Inquiry, visited the affected site and interacted with survivors as well as officials.

Karur Stampede: Condolences, Political Visits and Relief

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP leaders Nainar Nagenthran and K. Annamalai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss all visited Karur to meet victims. Celebrities including Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan also extended condolences.

When asked about a possible arrest of Vijay, Chief Minister Stalin said action would depend on the Commission’s report, stressing that he would not make politically motivated remarks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to each victim’s family and ₹50,000 for the injured. The Tamil Nadu government declared ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for those injured. TVK pledged ₹20 lakh for the deceased and ₹2 lakh for the injured, while the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee promised ₹1 crore for the families. The BJP separately announced ₹1 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar confirmed that two patients were still critical, with all others in stable condition. Among the deceased were ten children, including a two-year-old boy, as well as a 28-year-old mother and her two young daughters. A young couple, both aged 24 and engaged to be married, also lost their lives.

Opposition Questions Police Preparedness, Cop Says Nearly 500 Personnel Deployed

Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami blamed the police and district administration for failing to prevent the disaster. Police, however, stated that the situation spiralled out of control due to the unexpectedly large crowd and the actor’s delayed arrival, coupled with lack of adequate food and water for attendees in sweltering heat.

ADGP (Law and Order) S. Davidson Devasirvatham said nearly 500 police personnel were deployed and “proper police bandobust was provided.” He denied claims of stone pelting during the event.

BJP’s K. Annamalai accused the government of poor planning, questioning the choice of venue and manpower deployment. He urged Vijay to reconsider weekend campaign trips to avoid overcrowding, and demanded “tough action” against district officials alongside a CBI investigation.

Karur Collector M. Thangavel said multiple control rooms were set up at the Government Medical College hospital to assist victims. Meanwhile, TANGEDCO Chief Engineer C. Rajalakshmi dismissed speculation that there had been a power cut during the rally.