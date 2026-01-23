Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi High Court Cancels Bail In Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case; Trial Court To Reconsider

Delhi High Court Cancels Bail In Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case; Trial Court To Reconsider

The Delhi High Court overturned the bail granted to Ubedullah, accused of stone-pelting during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has set aside the bail granted to an accused, who was allegedly part of the mob that indulged in stone-pelting during a demolition exercise near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate here early this month.

Remanding the case to the trial court for reconsideration, Justice Prateek Jalan said while the court was extremely cautious in interfering with liberty granted to an individual, this was an "exceptional" case where bail was granted to Ubedullah, a street vendor, through a "cryptic and unreasoned" order.

The trial court had granted bail to Ubedullah on January 20.

Justice Jalan said the bail order did not adequately address the arguments of the prosecution and even a prima facie or brief analysis of the factors which govern adjudication of bail was absent.

The impugned order is set aside for want of adequate reasons and remanded to the sessions court, the court said in its order passed on January 21.

The trial court will reconsider the bail plea on January 23.

To oppose the grant of bail before the trial court, the prosecution had largely relied on CCTV footage and the disclosure of a co-accused, which alleged that Ubedullah was part of a violent crowd that obstructed police, indulged in stone-pelting and caused damage to public property.

The counsel for the accused had, however, said the entire case against him was "a 'fishing expedition'.

The case pertains to violence during an anti-encroachment drive near the mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of January 6 and 7.

The police said rumours were spread on social media that the mosque opposite Turkman Gate was being demolished, prompting people to gather at the spot.

They said around 150-200 people hurled stones and glass bottles at the police and MCD personnel, injuring six policemen, including the area's station house officer.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Old Delhi Stone Pelting Turkman Gate Violence
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Movie Review
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget