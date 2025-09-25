Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Tujhe Maarke Jail Bhi Jana Pade Toh…’: Noida Cab Driver Threatens Women With Rod After Route Dispute

‘Tujhe Maarke Jail Bhi Jana Pade Toh…’: Noida Cab Driver Threatens Women With Rod After Route Dispute

Noida Uber driver allegedly threatened five women with a rod after a route dispute; police arrested him following complaints. Passengers reported abuse and aggressive behavior.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A routine Uber ride in Noida turned into a harrowing ordeal for five women on Tuesday, when the cab driver allegedly threatened them with a rod after an argument over the route taken. The driver, identified as Brajesh, was arrested by local police following the incident.

Tashu Gupta, one of the passengers, said she had booked the Uber from Botanical Garden Metro Station to Sector 128. Accompanied by four friends, she expected a straightforward journey. but things quickly escalated.

Fight Over Route

According to Gupta, the trouble began when she requested the driver to take an underpass instead of a U-turn to avoid heavy traffic. “The driver, without any provocation, started speaking very rudely and said, ‘Sit quietly, I will take the route shown on the map,’” she recounted on social media.

Gupta said the driver’s behavior grew increasingly aggressive. He reportedly used abusive language and verbally threatened the women. “When we asked him to speak politely, he said things like, ‘Who do you think you are to tell me what to do? I have 10 people like you working for me, and I drive 12-13 cars,’ and continued abusing us,” she wrote.

Fearing for their safety, the women informed him they would report his behavior to the police. “He said, ‘Do whatever you want, go and get me hanged,’ and became even more aggressive, almost hitting me as I sat beside him,” Gupta said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tashu Gupta (Sapna) (@tashugupta15)

The confrontation escalated further when the women tried to exit the car. Gupta said Brajesh pushed her and demanded payment. When they refused, he reportedly went to his trunk, pulled out a white rod, and threatened them. “He said, ‘Wait, I will teach you a lesson, today even if I have to kill you and go to jail, I will do it,’” Gupta said.

During the episode, one of Gupta’s friends attempted to record the incident. The driver allegedly chased her aggressively and tried to snatch her phone. The women also reached out to local authorities and helplines but initially received no response.

Video clips shared online show the driver verbally abusing the passengers and threatening them with a rod, escalating the sense of fear and urgency.

Response From Uber

Uber has responded to the incident, stating: “This behavior is unacceptable, and we prioritise your safety above all else. Please send your registered Uber account contact details via Direct Message so our safety team can reach you immediately.”

Following a formal complaint, Noida police reportedly arrested the driver, bringing an end to what could have been a dangerous situation.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uber Safety Threat NOIDA Noida News Women Passengers Police Arrest Cab Driver Route Dispute Rod Abusive Driver Botanical Garden Metro
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget