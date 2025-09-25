A routine Uber ride in Noida turned into a harrowing ordeal for five women on Tuesday, when the cab driver allegedly threatened them with a rod after an argument over the route taken. The driver, identified as Brajesh, was arrested by local police following the incident.

Tashu Gupta, one of the passengers, said she had booked the Uber from Botanical Garden Metro Station to Sector 128. Accompanied by four friends, she expected a straightforward journey. but things quickly escalated.

Fight Over Route

According to Gupta, the trouble began when she requested the driver to take an underpass instead of a U-turn to avoid heavy traffic. “The driver, without any provocation, started speaking very rudely and said, ‘Sit quietly, I will take the route shown on the map,’” she recounted on social media.

Gupta said the driver’s behavior grew increasingly aggressive. He reportedly used abusive language and verbally threatened the women. “When we asked him to speak politely, he said things like, ‘Who do you think you are to tell me what to do? I have 10 people like you working for me, and I drive 12-13 cars,’ and continued abusing us,” she wrote.

Fearing for their safety, the women informed him they would report his behavior to the police. “He said, ‘Do whatever you want, go and get me hanged,’ and became even more aggressive, almost hitting me as I sat beside him,” Gupta said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tashu Gupta (Sapna) (@tashugupta15)

The confrontation escalated further when the women tried to exit the car. Gupta said Brajesh pushed her and demanded payment. When they refused, he reportedly went to his trunk, pulled out a white rod, and threatened them. “He said, ‘Wait, I will teach you a lesson, today even if I have to kill you and go to jail, I will do it,’” Gupta said.

During the episode, one of Gupta’s friends attempted to record the incident. The driver allegedly chased her aggressively and tried to snatch her phone. The women also reached out to local authorities and helplines but initially received no response.

Video clips shared online show the driver verbally abusing the passengers and threatening them with a rod, escalating the sense of fear and urgency.

Response From Uber

Uber has responded to the incident, stating: “This behavior is unacceptable, and we prioritise your safety above all else. Please send your registered Uber account contact details via Direct Message so our safety team can reach you immediately.”

Following a formal complaint, Noida police reportedly arrested the driver, bringing an end to what could have been a dangerous situation.