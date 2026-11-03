Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three BSF personnel injured by villagers over detention.

Villagers vandalized BSF vehicle; six individuals arrested.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned attack, ordered swift action.

Agartala, Nov 3 (PTI) At least three BSF personnel were injured in an attack by a group of villagers over the detention of a person in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, prompting Chief Minister Manik Saha to condemn the incident and direct the police to take swift action.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident near Ashabari border outpost on Monday, police said.

"At least three BSF jawans were injured in the attack by angry villagers after one person was detained on suspicious smuggling activities at Ashabari on Monday. The mob vandalised a BSF vehicle and tried to snatch arms from the border guards," the police officer said.

"Six villagers were arrested, and a few more were brought to the Kalamchoura Police Station for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said.

Taking to social media, the chief minister said acts of violence against security forces are "completely unacceptable".

“I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation”, Saha wrote on Facebook.

He said any attack on the security personnel is "a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law".

"Concerned authorities were directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)