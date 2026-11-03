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English NewsCitiesTripura: 3 BSF Personnel Injured In Attack By Villagers Over Detention Of Suspected Smuggler, 6 Held

Tripura: 3 BSF Personnel Injured In Attack By Villagers Over Detention Of Suspected Smuggler, 6 Held

According to police, the mob vandalised a BSF vehicle and attempted to snatch weapons from the personnel following the detention.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three BSF personnel injured by villagers over detention.
  • Villagers vandalized BSF vehicle; six individuals arrested.
  • Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned attack, ordered swift action.

Agartala, Nov 3 (PTI) At least three BSF personnel were injured in an attack by a group of villagers over the detention of a person in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, prompting Chief Minister Manik Saha to condemn the incident and direct the police to take swift action.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident near Ashabari border outpost on Monday, police said.

"At least three BSF jawans were injured in the attack by angry villagers after one person was detained on suspicious smuggling activities at Ashabari on Monday. The mob vandalised a BSF vehicle and tried to snatch arms from the border guards," the police officer said.

"Six villagers were arrested, and a few more were brought to the Kalamchoura Police Station for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said.

Taking to social media, the chief minister said acts of violence against security forces are "completely unacceptable".

“I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation”, Saha wrote on Facebook.

He said any attack on the security personnel is "a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law".

"Concerned authorities were directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection," he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the BSF personnel in Tripura?

At least three BSF personnel were injured in an attack by villagers near the Ashabari border outpost in Tripura's Sepahijala district. The mob also vandalized a BSF vehicle and tried to snatch their arms.

Why did villagers attack the BSF personnel?

Villagers attacked the BSF personnel after a person was detained on suspicion of smuggling activities. This incident occurred near the Ashabari border outpost on Monday.

How did the Chief Minister react to the incident?

Chief Minister Manik Saha strongly condemned the assault, calling it unacceptable. He directed authorities to take swift and stringent action against those responsible for the violence.

Were there any arrests made after the attack?

Yes, six villagers were arrested in connection with the incident. Several others were also brought to the Kalamchoura Police Station for their alleged involvement.

Published at : 03 Nov 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
BSF Tripura
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