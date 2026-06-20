TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan's Wife Arrested Over Falta Police Station Attack To Free Him

West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan's wife, Regina Bibi, in connection with the Falta Police Station attack case. The development comes after she remained absconding for nearly three days.

Regina Bibi was arrested from a hideout near the India-Nepal border, news agency IANS reported, citing police sources. She has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Explosives Act. She is expected to be produced before a court in South 24 Parganas.

With her arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the case has risen to 26.

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Regina Bibi ‘Mastermind’ Behind Police Station Attack

According to the report, investigators allege that Regina Bibi was the key conspirator behind the attempted storming of Falta Police Station on Tuesday by a group of TMC supporters seeking to free the "Pushpa of Falta," Jahangir Khan, from police custody.

Jahangir Khan, the TMC candidate from Falta in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, was arrested earlier and remains in police custody. Khan had been a controversial figure in the constituency and was widely regarded as an influential local strongman.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that a secret meeting was held on Monday, allegedly convened by Regina Bibi, where the plan to attack the police station was finalised.

According to officials, supporters were instructed to gather around three kilometres away from the police station before launching a coordinated attempt to breach the premises and secure Khan’s release.

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Action Against Accused Underway

The state government has indicated that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the violence. Authorities have registered cases under several provisions of the BNS, including charges linked to anti-state activities.

Officials have also warned that properties belonging to those accused in the attack could be identified, confiscated and auctioned to recover losses caused to public property during the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible as they continue to probe the planning and execution of the attempted police station attack.