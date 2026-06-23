Influential TMC Leader Held After Police Recover School Uniforms, Tarpaulins During Searches

Kolkata, June 23 (IANS) The police on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress councillor Kanailal Das, a politically influential figure in Tamluk Municipality in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, on multiple charges linked to alleged corruption and irregular activities.

Das, considered one of the most influential leaders in the Tamluk area, was taken into custody following a series of searches and questioning by the police.

According to the police, a rented house allegedly linked to Das was searched recently. During the operation, officers recovered a large quantity of school students' clothing, including uniforms and saris, which were found scattered in different rooms of the property. Investigators also recovered a substantial number of tarpaulins from another premises connected to the case.

The discoveries prompted a police team to visit Das's residence on Tuesday morning. He was questioned regarding the presence and storage of the materials recovered during the searches. Officials said that he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for why such items were being kept in the rented property. Following the interrogation, he was detained and subsequently arrested.

Local residents described Das as a powerful figure in the region with considerable influence in both social and political circles. According to locals, he owns several nursing homes in and around Tamluk and had served as president of the local Nursing Home Association. Residents also claimed that key organisational and political decisions of the Trinamool Congress in the area were often taken after consultations with him.

Das had also recently faced allegations in connection with an assault incident involving a local resident. However, police officials have not yet confirmed whether those allegations have been included among the charges registered following his arrest.

The arrest comes amid continuing action by law enforcement agencies against public representatives facing allegations of corruption, extortion and other criminal offences.

Several Trinamool Congress leaders and councillors across the state have faced legal action in recent years. Investigators are now examining the materials seized during the searches as part of the ongoing probe into the activities linked to Das.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)