Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesInfluential TMC Leader Held After Police Recover School Uniforms, Tarpaulins During Searches

Influential TMC Leader Held After Police Recover School Uniforms, Tarpaulins During Searches

Police conducted searches at properties allegedly linked to Das and recovered a large quantity of school uniforms, saris and tarpaulins.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

Kolkata, June 23 (IANS) The police on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress councillor Kanailal Das, a politically influential figure in Tamluk Municipality in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, on multiple charges linked to alleged corruption and irregular activities.

Das, considered one of the most influential leaders in the Tamluk area, was taken into custody following a series of searches and questioning by the police.

According to the police, a rented house allegedly linked to Das was searched recently. During the operation, officers recovered a large quantity of school students' clothing, including uniforms and saris, which were found scattered in different rooms of the property. Investigators also recovered a substantial number of tarpaulins from another premises connected to the case.

The discoveries prompted a police team to visit Das's residence on Tuesday morning. He was questioned regarding the presence and storage of the materials recovered during the searches. Officials said that he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for why such items were being kept in the rented property. Following the interrogation, he was detained and subsequently arrested.

Local residents described Das as a powerful figure in the region with considerable influence in both social and political circles. According to locals, he owns several nursing homes in and around Tamluk and had served as president of the local Nursing Home Association. Residents also claimed that key organisational and political decisions of the Trinamool Congress in the area were often taken after consultations with him.

Das had also recently faced allegations in connection with an assault incident involving a local resident. However, police officials have not yet confirmed whether those allegations have been included among the charges registered following his arrest.

The arrest comes amid continuing action by law enforcement agencies against public representatives facing allegations of corruption, extortion and other criminal offences.

Several Trinamool Congress leaders and councillors across the state have faced legal action in recent years. Investigators are now examining the materials seized during the searches as part of the ongoing probe into the activities linked to Das.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
.TMC Kanailal Das
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Influential TMC Leader Held After Police Recover School Uniforms, Tarpaulins During Searches
Influential TMC Leader Held After Police Recover School Uniforms, Tarpaulins During Searches
Cities
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: SIT Begins Probe At Aliganj Building As Investigation Focuses On Safety Violations
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: SIT Begins Probe At Aliganj Building As Investigation Focuses On Safety Violations
Cities
Five Arrested For Drinking Alcohol, Cooking Non-Veg On Ganga In Varanasi After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Five Arrested For Drinking Alcohol, Cooking Non-Veg On Ganga In Varanasi
Cities
Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra After Delay Of 12 Days
Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra After Delay Of 12 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Human Rights Complaint Filed as Leaders Demand Strict Action and Reform
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: SIT and Forensic Teams Inspect Site, Four Arrested as Probe Deepens
Lucknow Fire Case: Four Arrested, SIT Probe On as Survivors Reveal Deadly Smoke Trap
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget