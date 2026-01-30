Tina Dabi Withdraws Republic Day Award Given To Accused In Bayana MLA Deepfake Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Barmer District Collector, Tina Dabi, has withdrawn the honour previously awarded to Dinesh Manju, the accused in a deepfake video case involving Bayana MLA Ritu Banawat. Manju had been recognised for his outstanding work in wildlife conservation during a district-level Republic Day ceremony.

The award, a citation, was presented to him by Minister K.K. Vishnoi. Manju is currently the subject of an FIR registered at the Bayana police station, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The controversy arose after independent MLA Ritu Banawat opposed Manju’s recognition. Banawat stated that she had filed an FIR against Manju, alleging that he created a deepfake video of the legislator with the intent to defame her. She also submitted a written complaint to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Following the complaint, police arrested some of Manju’s co-accused; however, he remained at large at the time, reportedly going into hiding.

Banawat added that she had formally lodged a complaint with Dinesh M.N., ADG Crime. While Manju’s co-accused have been arrested, the main accused remained at large, making his recognition a “very serious matter,” she said.

Despite this, the Barmer district administration initially proceeded to honour him on January 26, 2026.

Ritu Banawat, an independent MLA, raised objections to Manju receiving the award, alleging serious lapses in the system. “The Barmer district administration is honouring an individual who created and circulated a deepfake video on social media,” she stated, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

Following the controversy, Collector Tina Dabi issued an order on Thursday evening revoking the award. She also directed an investigation into the staff responsible for the oversight.

Award Recognised Wildlife Conservation Efforts

The Barmer District Collector had earlier published a list of 113 individuals to be honoured for exemplary work in various fields.

Dinesh Manju’s name was included for contributions to wildlife conservation. During the district-level ceremony on January 26 at the Adarsh Stadium, Minister K.K. Vishnoi presented Manju with a citation.

MLA Criticises System, Highlights Women’s Rights

Upon learning about the award, MLA Ritu Banawat questioned the district administration and the wider system. Speaking to the media at the assembly complex on Thursday, she stated, “In our country, it is said, ‘Yatra naryastu pujyante, ramante tatra devataḥ’ [Where women are honoured, divinity blossoms]. Today, however, the condition of women is deeply concerning.”

Referring to the legislative slogan, “Empowered Women – Our Responsibility,” Banawat added, “An empowered woman, who contests independent elections and wins by a large margin, is being treated in this manner. This is not anyone else’s story—it is my own.”

How Tina Dabi Reacted

Collector Dabi told First India that Manju’s application had been received for recognition of his outstanding work in wildlife conservation and environmental protection. Based on the district-level committee’s recommendation, he was initially awarded the honour. After MLA Banawat raised objections and the FIR came to light, the matter was investigated, and upon verification of the registered case, the honour was revoked on Thursday evening.

The collector further stated that disciplinary action is being taken against two officials and clerks who had shown negligence in the matter. Banawat had also criticised the system, highlighting the treatment of women, stating that “an empowered woman, who contests independent elections and wins by a large margin, is being treated in this manner.” Collector Dabi’s prompt intervention has been credited with preventing a larger controversy.