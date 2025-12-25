Trouble Mounts For IAS Officer Tina Dabi As MP Seeks Action Over Students’ Detention

The troubles of Rajasthan’s high-profile IAS officer and Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi may intensify amid a political storm over the alleged detention of students during a protest. The controversy erupted after students protesting a hike in examination fees reportedly referred to Dabi as a “reel star,” following which some were taken to a police station.

Congress MP from the Barmer–Jaisalmer seat, Ummedaram Beniwal, has termed the incident “extremely serious” and demanded strict action against the district collector. He has written to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, urging him to intervene in the matter.

Sending Students To Police Station Is Serious: MP

Beniwal said that instead of listening to and resolving the problems raised by girl students, sending them to the police station was a grave issue. He described the incident as condemnable and alleged that Collector Tina Dabi does not work on the ground, claiming she is only seen making reels at official programmes.

‘Does Not Answer Questions in Meetings’

The Congress MP further alleged that Dabi’s behaviour towards public representatives is not appropriate and that she does not address their work. He also claimed that she does not respond to questions during meetings. Beniwal said he has already written to the chief minister and will soon meet him personally to press for action.

The issue has triggered widespread debate in the state. Police action against the students had earlier drawn criticism, and the district Superintendent of Police has already expressed regret over the incident.

Students’ Allegations And Tina Dabi’s Response

College students in Barmer alleged they were detained for calling the district collector a “reel star” during a protest outside Maharana Bhupal College (MBC) Girls College against an examination fee hike. The students said they wanted to meet Dabi to raise their demands, but the situation escalated after an official described her as a “role model,” a claim some students, affiliated with the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), disputed.

Rejecting the allegations, Tina Dabi said no one was arrested or detained. In a written statement, she said some students were taken to the police station by her subordinates for talks and to defuse the situation after they blocked a road, adding that they were released within two hours. She maintained that the issue on the ground had been resolved and that the controversy was being kept alive only on social media.