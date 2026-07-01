Tillu Tajpuria Gang Associate Among Two Held In Delhi Property Grab Firing Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two men, including gang associate, arrested for firing.

Armed men fired 12 rounds seizing disputed Alipur property.

Sandeep, Tillu Tajpuria associate, supplied firearms for incident.

Police seized pistol, cartridges, and a black SUV.

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Two men, including an alleged associate of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, have been arrested in connection with a case in which around 30 to 45 armed assailants allegedly opened 12 rounds of fire while trying to forcibly grab a disputed property in outernorth Delhi’s Alipur, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep alias Daagu Maharaj (40) and Deepak (32), both residents of Sonipat in Haryana.

The police seized one semi-automatic pistol, eight live cartridges and a black SUV from their possession.

The case pertains to an incident on October 30, 2025, when the group of armed men allegedly stormed a disputed plot in the Ramjanpur village, opened indiscriminate fire and assaulted several persons with lathis while attempting to break open the lock of the property.

A case under multiple provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act was subsequently registered at the Alipur police station.

According to the police, Sandeep is an active associate of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, while Deepak is his cousin. The police said a dedicated team acted on specific intelligence inputs suggesting that Sandeep, who was wanted in the case, would be arriving in the Narela area along with his associate with illegal weapons.

A trap was laid and the accused were intercepted near the road connecting UER-II Road and Alipur-Narela Road. They allegedly attempted to flee, but were overpowered after a brief chase, the police said.

During interrogation, Sandeep allegedly disclosed that he came into contact with gangster Tillu Tajpuria while lodged in Sonipat Jail between 2016 and 2022. He claimed Tajpuria recruited him into the gang and arranged weapons for him after his release in November 2022.

The police said Sandeep further revealed that in October 2025, he and his brother were allegedly called by gang associates to bring firearms for the forcible takeover of the Ramjanpur plot, where the firing took place.

Sandeep has previous involvement in at least six criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, while Deepak has been booked in four cases, including murder, illegal arms possession and NDPS offences, the police said.

A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station in connection with the latest recovery.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)