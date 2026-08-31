‘Tied Up, Kicked’: Father Of Boy 'Assaulted' At Delhi Day Care; State Orders Sealing

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English NewsCities‘Tied Up, Beaten, Kicked’: Father Of Boy, 3, 'Assaulted' At Delhi Day Care; State Govt Orders Sealing

‘Tied Up, Beaten, Kicked’: Father Of Boy, 3, 'Assaulted' At Delhi Day Care; State Govt Orders Sealing

Father alleges 3-year-old was tied up and beaten in Maujpur school; caretaker arrested. Delhi govt orders school to be sealed and promises strict action.

Written By : Balram Pandey |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
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  • Caretaker arrested; father demands action against negligent school management.

Maujpur playschool case: The father of a three-year-old boy has alleged that his son was tied up, beaten and subjected to repeated physical abuse at a playschool in Delhi’s Maujpur area. A caretaker has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, the child’s father said.

Navneet Chaudhary, the boy’s father, said the child had appeared distressed for several days before falling ill after returning home from school on August 18.

“The child had been troubled for several days,” Chaudhary said, adding that the boy started vomiting and felt dizzy shortly after reaching home.

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The family took him to a paediatrician, who, according to Chaudhary, noticed that the child’s eyes were swollen and advised them to consult an ENT specialist.

“We took him there right away; the doctor examined him and told us that the eardrums in both ears were swollen and on the verge of rupturing. He said the condition was critical,” Chaudhary said.

Family Reviews Playschool CCTV Footage

Chaudhary said his wife later visited the playschool and questioned the management about whether the child had been beaten.

According to him, the principal and owner responded rudely when questioned about the alleged assault.

The family subsequently accessed the school’s CCTV footage. Chaudhary said they chose to review footage from August 18, the day the child fell ill, rather than the live feed.

He alleged that the footage showed the child being tied up and repeatedly beaten, kicked and having his ears pulled.

“He was kept tied up and subjected to continuous torture, constantly beaten, kicked, and having his ears pulled violently,” he alleged.

Father Seeks Action Against School Management

Chaudhary said he held the school management, owners and principal responsible for the alleged incident.

“When you monitor the CCTV footage daily, do not you have a duty to actually look at what is happening to the children?” he said.

He demanded action against all those allegedly involved, arguing that the management had a responsibility to ensure the safety of children at the playschool.

“I want action taken against all of them because the management is entirely at fault here; they played a major role in this,” Chaudhary said.

According to the father, the caretaker allegedly involved in the incident has been arrested, while other teachers were unavailable and had allegedly fled or absconded.

“Regardless, I want action to be taken as soon as possible,” he said.

Delhi Government Cracks Down 

The Delhi government has taken serious cognisance of the incident at a playschool in Maujpur. Acting on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directions, the process of sealing the school premises has been initiated.

The District Magistrate has started the procedure to seal the school, while the police investigation into the matter is underway.

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The Delhi government said responsibility would be fixed and strict action taken against those found guilty under the law. The government made it clear that no one found responsible in the case would be spared.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does the boy's father hold responsible?

The boy's father, Navneet Chaudhary, holds the school management, owners, and principal responsible for the alleged incident. He demands action against all those involved.

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Government DELHI Maujpur Daycare Case 3 Year Old Child Abused
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