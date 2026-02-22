Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Three people were injured after a luxury sports car collided with multiple vehicles in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills area on Sunday. The high-speed crash resulted in significant damage to two other cars and a two-wheeler. According to initial findings, the driver of the sports car allegedly lost control of the vehicle before striking a divider pole and veering into oncoming traffic. Authorities said the injured occupants were taken to hospital, while investigators are examining whether mechanical failure may have contributed to the accident.

Crash In Jubilee Hills

The incident took place in the busy Jubilee Hills neighbourhood, known for its residential and commercial establishments. Police said the luxury sports car first hit a pole on the road divider after the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle then swerved across to the opposite side of the carriageway, colliding with another car approaching from the other direction.

In addition to the high-end vehicle, two cars and a two-wheeler sustained damage in the collision. Three occupants travelling in the affected cars suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials said their condition is being monitored.

Brake Failure Suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident may have been caused by brake failure in the luxury vehicle. A senior police official stated that initial evidence points towards a mechanical issue rather than reckless driving.

“It appears to be a case of brake failure. A Motor Vehicle Inspector will examine the vehicle to ascertain the exact cause,” the official said.

The driver of the sports car informed police that he is engaged in the real estate business. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A Motor Vehicle Inspector is expected to conduct a technical examination of the car to determine whether brake malfunction or any other mechanical fault led to the incident. Further action will depend on the findings of the inspection.

Police said traffic in the area was briefly disrupted following the collision but was later restored. Investigations remain ongoing.