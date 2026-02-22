Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThree Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Driver of the sports car informed police that he is engaged in the real estate business. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Three people were injured after a luxury sports car collided with multiple vehicles in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills area on Sunday. The high-speed crash resulted in significant damage to two other cars and a two-wheeler. According to initial findings, the driver of the sports car allegedly lost control of the vehicle before striking a divider pole and veering into oncoming traffic. Authorities said the injured occupants were taken to hospital, while investigators are examining whether mechanical failure may have contributed to the accident.

Crash In Jubilee Hills

The incident took place in the busy Jubilee Hills neighbourhood, known for its residential and commercial establishments. Police said the luxury sports car first hit a pole on the road divider after the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle then swerved across to the opposite side of the carriageway, colliding with another car approaching from the other direction.

In addition to the high-end vehicle, two cars and a two-wheeler sustained damage in the collision. Three occupants travelling in the affected cars suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials said their condition is being monitored.

Brake Failure Suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident may have been caused by brake failure in the luxury vehicle. A senior police official stated that initial evidence points towards a mechanical issue rather than reckless driving.

“It appears to be a case of brake failure. A Motor Vehicle Inspector will examine the vehicle to ascertain the exact cause,” the official said.

The driver of the sports car informed police that he is engaged in the real estate business. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A Motor Vehicle Inspector is expected to conduct a technical examination of the car to determine whether brake malfunction or any other mechanical fault led to the incident. Further action will depend on the findings of the inspection.

Police said traffic in the area was briefly disrupted following the collision but was later restored. Investigations remain ongoing.

Related Video

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Jubilee Hills Accident
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
Cities
AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi
AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi
Cities
Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable
Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable
Cities
Uttarakhand Govt Publishes Power Defaulters List, Minister's Name Figures With Rs 3 Lakh Dues
Uttarakhand Govt Publishes Power Defaulters List, Minister's Name Figures With Rs 3 Lakh Dues
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget