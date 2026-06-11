'Thousands Of Cockroaches' Rally In Pune, CJP Announces Protest Schedule

Thousands of supporters gathered in Pune on Wednesday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged what it described as a peaceful protest, marking the beginning of a broader nationwide campaign centred on the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The mobilisation in Pune comes as the movement continues to gain visibility, with organisers seeking to expand their campaign beyond social media and into coordinated public demonstrations across multiple cities.

Pune Protest Kicks Off National Outreach

Sharing an update on social media, the CJP said, "Thousands of cockroaches rise up in peaceful protest in Pune."

The Pune demonstration served as the first stop in a planned series of protests scheduled across different parts of the country over the coming days.

CJP Announces Multi-City Protest Schedule

In a separate post, the organisation unveiled its upcoming programme and called for wider participation from young people.

"The entire country will unite to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

The group announced the following protest schedule:

June 11 – Pune

June 12 – Lucknow

June 13 – Amritsar

June 14 – Hyderabad

June 15 – Jaipur

Call For Massive Delhi Protest

The organisation also appealed to supporters from across the country to assemble in the national capital later this month.

"We appeal to youth across the country to come to Delhi on 20th June for a massive protest!"

The announcement signals the next phase of the campaign, with organisers aiming to build momentum through a series of city-level demonstrations before culminating in a larger gathering in Delhi.