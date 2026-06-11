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HomeCities'Thousands Of Cockroaches' Rally In Pune, CJP Announces Protest Schedule

'Thousands Of Cockroaches' Rally In Pune, CJP Announces Protest Schedule

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 08:04 PM (IST)

Thousands of supporters gathered in Pune on Wednesday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged what it described as a peaceful protest, marking the beginning of a broader nationwide campaign centred on the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The mobilisation in Pune comes as the movement continues to gain visibility, with organisers seeking to expand their campaign beyond social media and into coordinated public demonstrations across multiple cities.

Pune Protest Kicks Off National Outreach

Sharing an update on social media, the CJP said, "Thousands of cockroaches rise up in peaceful protest in Pune."

The Pune demonstration served as the first stop in a planned series of protests scheduled across different parts of the country over the coming days.

CJP Announces Multi-City Protest Schedule

In a separate post, the organisation unveiled its upcoming programme and called for wider participation from young people.

"The entire country will unite to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

The group announced the following protest schedule:

  • June 11 – Pune
  • June 12 – Lucknow
  • June 13 – Amritsar
  • June 14 – Hyderabad
  • June 15 – Jaipur

Call For Massive Delhi Protest

The organisation also appealed to supporters from across the country to assemble in the national capital later this month.

"We appeal to youth across the country to come to Delhi on 20th June for a massive protest!"

The announcement signals the next phase of the campaign, with organisers aiming to build momentum through a series of city-level demonstrations before culminating in a larger gathering in Delhi.

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
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