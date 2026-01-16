Tension Grips Pokhran Village After House Of POCSO-Accused Set On Fire; Police Probe On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An incident of alleged arson has come to light in Chhayan village in Pokhran, Rajasthan linked to a case involving the alleged abduction of a minor girl. Unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to the house of the accused's family, destroying property worth several lakhs of rupees, police and family members said.

According to a complaint submitted to the Additional Superintendent of Police, the victim, Revtanath, son of Bhootnath, stated that a panchayat meeting of village elders was held on Tuesday (January 13) to discuss the matter. Later that night, some individuals allegedly torched his house.

The fire was so intense that food grains, clothes, utensils, and other household essentials were completely gutted. Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after receiving information, but by then, extensive damage had already occurred.

The affected family alleged that despite lodging a complaint earlier at the Ramdevra police station, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the arson. The family said it is living under fear and has demanded strict action against those involved.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar said a case was registered on Tuesday night. “Some suspects have been detained and are being questioned. Further action will be taken after a thorough investigation, and the guilty will not be spared,” he said.

Significantly, the accused youth in the alleged abduction case is currently in judicial custody. Despite this, his family’s house was set ablaze following the decision of the village elders, raising serious questions about collective punishment and vigilante action. Police said this aspect is a key focus of the investigation.

The case dates back to December 18, when the girl’s family filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a local, alleging he had abducted a minor girl. The girl returned home the same day.

The accused remained absconding for three days before being arrested by the police and subsequently sent to judicial custody. The arson incident has further escalated tensions in the village, authorities said.