Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTension Grips Chhattisgarh's Bemetara After Speeding Car Kills 1; Protestors Carry Body To Police Station

Tension Grips Chhattisgarh's Bemetara After Speeding Car Kills 1; Protestors Carry Body To Police Station

As word of the accident spread, hundreds of people joined the demonstrations. A large crowd staged protest outside the accused's house and even carried the body of the deceased to the police station.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 07:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A speeding car plowed through a crowded area in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, late Sunday, leaving one person dead and several injured. The shocking incident triggered widespread outrage, with thousands of angry youths gathering outside the car owner’s house to protest.

Bemetara Superintendent of Police Ramkrishna Sahu confirmed that an FIR has been registered and assured that strict action will follow. “A car was involved in an accident. An FIR has been filed in this case. The police will take strict action. One person died and several others were injured... It is unclear what the people are demanding,” Sahu said while addressing reporters.

Chaos Erupts Outside Accused's Home

According to police, the speeding car rammed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians before coming to a halt. The crash sparked immediate fury among local residents, especially the youth, who soon gathered outside the accused car owner’s residence.

The protest quickly escalated, with some demonstrators vandalising the property. As tensions escalataed, police stepped in to control the situation and arrest the accused. When officers escorted him out of the house in a closed police vehicle, the enraged crowd attempted to block the vehicle’s movement.

Protestors Demand Justice, Carry Body To Police Station

As word of the accident spread, hundreds of people joined the demonstrations. A large crowd carried the body of the deceased victim to the Bemetara Police Station, demanding swift justice and accountability.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers around the station and the surrounding areas to maintain order. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that strict measures will be taken against those responsible. 

Also read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 07:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bemetara CHHATTISGARH Chhattisgarh News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Cities
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
Election 2025
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget