A speeding car plowed through a crowded area in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, late Sunday, leaving one person dead and several injured. The shocking incident triggered widespread outrage, with thousands of angry youths gathering outside the car owner’s house to protest.

Bemetara Superintendent of Police Ramkrishna Sahu confirmed that an FIR has been registered and assured that strict action will follow. “A car was involved in an accident. An FIR has been filed in this case. The police will take strict action. One person died and several others were injured... It is unclear what the people are demanding,” Sahu said while addressing reporters.

Chaos Erupts Outside Accused's Home

According to police, the speeding car rammed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians before coming to a halt. The crash sparked immediate fury among local residents, especially the youth, who soon gathered outside the accused car owner’s residence.

The protest quickly escalated, with some demonstrators vandalising the property. As tensions escalataed, police stepped in to control the situation and arrest the accused. When officers escorted him out of the house in a closed police vehicle, the enraged crowd attempted to block the vehicle’s movement.

Protestors Demand Justice, Carry Body To Police Station

As word of the accident spread, hundreds of people joined the demonstrations. A large crowd carried the body of the deceased victim to the Bemetara Police Station, demanding swift justice and accountability.

#WATCH | Bemetara, Chhattisgarh | After a car rammed into multiple vehicles and people, resulting in the death of one person, people carry the body of the deceased to the Bemetara police station, staging a protest against the driver and the police. (26.10) pic.twitter.com/971U4wTphx — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2025

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers around the station and the surrounding areas to maintain order. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that strict measures will be taken against those responsible.